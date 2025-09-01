11 Unforgettable Road Trips to Take in Retirement

Who said retirement is the end of the road? For many retirees, it's just the beginning. Picture this: the open road stretching out for miles before you, your favorite tunes playing on the radio, and Luna in the back seat, head out the window, soaking up the breeze.

Retirement is the perfect time to embark on a road trip, where every mile brings a chance to create new and lasting memories. Whether chasing sunsets along Hwy 1 in California, exploring hidden gems along the Transmountain Highway, savoring local flavors at a diner on Route 66, or winding through quaint mountain towns on The Blue Ridge Parkway, the journey is about discovering (or rediscovering) the U.S. at your own pace, with no schedule but your own.

Before you embark on a retirement road trip

There's nothing more frustrating than setting off on your long-awaited road trip, only to turn around an hour later because you forgot your phone, sunscreen, or Luna's favorite toy. Taking time to prepare makes things run much more smoothly for everyone. Start by making a list of everything you'll be taking with you.

You may also want to make reservations in advance at hotels along the route if you know where you want to stay. During peak times of the year, accommodations can fill up quickly.

Give your car, SUV, or RV a once-over, checking tire pressure, refilling washer fluid, and so on. Then, use the AAA Mobile App to locate the cheapest gas along your route.

Ready? Grab your map (or GPS), pack a few snacks, and hit the road. The journey is sure to be just as thrilling as the destination.

1. California Highway 1

The Pacific Coast Highway in California is 656 miles of scenic beauty and one of the most popular road-trip destinations in the country.

You can start your journey in San Francisco and head south to San Diego, or vice versa. The drive itself is breathtaking, with lots to see and do along the way, including Point Reyes National Seashore, Muir Woods National Monument, Carmel-by-the-Sea, famous Pebble Beach, Big Sur, Hearst Castle, the Golden Gate Bridge and the wine country of Napa Valley.

Since this route is so popular, you'll want to make overnight accommodations before hitting the road. Restaurants may also be busy during peak times of the year, but you're on your own schedule, so sit back and take in the view while you wait.

2. Route 66

"The Mother Road" is one of the first continuous stretches of paved highway in the United States. It is 2,451 miles long and stretches through eight states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. It starts in Chicago, Illinois, and ends in Santa Monica, California.

Route 66 is a popular subject in movies (Easy Rider and Thelma and Louise), songs, TV shows, and books, such as The Grapes of Wrath.

This legendary highway was once renowned for its mom-and-pop motels, drive-ins, neon lights, quirky roadside attractions, cars without air conditioning, steep hills and curves and narrow lanes. Although many of the original attractions are gone, here are a few you won't want to miss:

Cadillac Ranch

Will Rogers Memorial Museum

Meteor Crater

Santa Monica Pier

St. Louis Gateway Arch

Bradbury Building

Jewel Man's Tulsa Shoe Shine

3. Transmountain Highway

The "Going-To-The-Sun Road" is a 50-mile scenic mountain road through the Rocky Mountains in Glacier National Park. It crosses the Continental Divide at Logan Pass.

If you love the outdoors, it's a great road trip for picking colorful wildflowers, birdwatching, viewing waterfalls and exploring beautiful, but steep, mountains. Previously known as the Transmountain Highway, it was renamed Going-to-the-Sun Road in 1933, derived from the nearby Going-to-the-Sun Mountain.

Please note that this route is very popular and can be very busy. Also, it is only accessible during the summer months, typically closing around mid-October, depending on the weather conditions. The National Park Service lists opening and closing dates .

When you're here, be sure to check out places like Hidden Lake, Lake McDonald, Grinnell Glacier, Bird Woman Falls and Scenic Point.

4. Highway 61

U.S. Highway 61, often referred to as the "Blues Highway," stretches from New Orleans, Louisiana, to the Minnesota border, and is legendary for its deep connection to blues music, particularly in the Mississippi Delta.

B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Charley Patton, Willie Dixon, Ike Turner and John Lee Hooker were all born along or near Hwy 61. These artists, and many more, recorded many songs about this famed Highway.

When you travel this route, which stretches over 1,400 miles, be sure to visit the many cafes and music pubs along the way, as well as places like:

Elvis Presley's Mansion

Delta Blues Museum

Sun Studio

Crossroads Monument

Club Ebony

Mississippi Delta Hot Tamales

5. Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a prized American road trip. The 490-mile route winds through Virginia and North Carolina, known for its scenic beauty, and connects Shenandoah National Park to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

For retirees seeking a leisurely escape, the Blue Ridge Parkway offers the perfect blend of a relaxing drive and breathtaking landscapes.

And don't miss these captivating stops along the way: Mabry Mill, Linville Falls, Chimney Rock State Park, the Blue Ridge Music Center, and the always-fun Southern Highland Folk Art Center

6. Key West Overseas Highway

If you love the sandy beaches and crystal blue waters of Florida, then don't miss adding the Conch Republic Road to your road trip itinerary. Stretching from Miami to Key West, the drive is 160 miles long and will take about four hours to drive.

However, you should take a couple of days to explore everything the Florida Keys has to offer, such as Everglades National Park, Key Largo, Big Pine Key, Turtle Hospital, the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dolphin Research Center.

Plus, you can eat delicious seafood along the route, swim, jet ski, paraglide, or scuba dive for a real adventure, all while enjoying a beautiful sunset.

7. Atlantic Highway

US-1 East Coast is an epic road trip that takes you from tropical beaches in Key West, Florida, to the rocky coastline in Fort Kent, Maine. It stretches for 2,369 miles and is the longest north-south road in the U.S.

If you enjoy visiting big cities, this road trip is for you because the highway connects most of the major cities of the East Coast: Miami, Jacksonville, Richmond, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston.

That means shopping, world-class restaurants, museums, and more. You can also visit great spots like:

Liberty Bell Center

Acadia National Park

Fenway Park

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Cliff Walk

Montauk Point State Park

Castillo de San Marcos

8. Route 12

The Scenic All-American Byway in Utah takes you through forests, a national park (Bryce Canyon), and some of the most rugged and diverse landscapes anywhere. Route 12 is only 124 miles long, making it easily drivable in one day. However, if you're like most retirees, you'll want to spend multiple days to make the most of your road trip.

You can hike, ride a horse or ATV, bike, fish, camp, and picnic at one of the scenic spots along the way. Stops include: Red Canyon, Bryce Canyon National Park, Calf Creek Falls, Hell's Backbone Scenic Backway, Grand Staircase at Escalante National Monument and Paunsaugunt Plateau.

Along the way, eat at Big Bubba's Bar-b-que or North Creek Grill in Escalante, Utah. Both have rave reviews.

9. Route 50

This transcontinental highway stretches across the United States. It begins in West Sacramento, California, and terminates on the East Coast in Ocean City, Maryland.

In July 1986, Life Magazine dubbed this highway the Loneliest Road in America, due to its desolate 287-mile stretch through central Nevada. Route 50 is 3,200 miles long and traverses 11 states. It presents dozens of places to discover for retirees seeking adventure, including:

Lake Tahoe

Bonneville Salt Flats

Utah State Capitol

Great Basin National Park

Dinosaur National Monument

Royal Gorge Bridge

Sand Mountain

Canyonlands & Arches National Parks

Garden of Eden in Lucas

Ocean City

10. Seward Highway

For retirees seeking adventure, the Seward Highway in Alaska is a must-see. This 127-mile route, which takes approximately 2 hours to drive without stops, stretches from Anchorage to Seward.

Alaska offers stunning views of glaciers, wildlife, and fjords, and dozens of opportunities to take photos and create memories. Catch a glimpse of beluga whales at Bird Point or take a tram ride at Mount Alyeska. Visit Kenai Fjords National Park, Valley of Glaciers and the city of Anchorage.

11. Hana Highway

The Hana Highway, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii, is a stunning coastal route spanning 68 miles and featuring 620 curves and 46 one-lane bridges.

While the drive itself is beautiful, the real reward comes from the many picturesque waterfalls and lush tropical vegetation along the way.

Visit Paia Town, an ideal place to stop for gas, grab a coffee, and pick up snacks. Also, explore Wailua Falls, the Seven Sacred Pools, Twin Falls, the appropriately named Garden of Eden Arboretum, and the Nahiku Marketplace.

Get ready for the open road

If you’re retired and planning a road trip, take a look at RV-2-50 from Go RVing. You’ll find personalized road trip itineraries designed to help you experience the freedom and adventure of RVing while exploring the U.S.

However, if you’d rather trek out on your own, plan ahead, give your car a once-over, and above all else, enjoy the ride.