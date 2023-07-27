Gas-Saving Tips That Actually Work

For the past few months, drivers have seen gas prices trending up slowly since the December 2022 low point of $3.20 per gallon, according to the Energy Information Administration. A combination of factors led to this rise, from the switch to more expensive summer fuel blends to the surprise move by OPEC and its allies to reduce the amount of crude they export.

Earlier this summer, some experts believed we'd seen the peak in national average prices, but prices at the pump are surging once again. On July 25, the national average cost for a gallon of gas rose by 4 cents, bringing it to $3.64. The following day, the average cost climbed 5 cents to $3.69, the biggest one-day increase since June 2022. Currently, according to the AAA, the national average cost for a regular gallon of gasoline is $3.71.

According to CNN, "analysts blame a combination of mounting supply cuts by OPEC and Russia, extreme heat that has sidelined oil refineries and optimism about the health of the world economy."

However, average gas prices are still much lower than last summer's peak when they hit a record high of $5.02. But no matter the price point, it always pays to save at the pump.

Use these seven gas-saving tips and put your cash toward more fun expenses like summer vacations, barbecues and more.