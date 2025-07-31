Smart Ways to Save Money at Museums
Want to save money at museums, art galleries, zoos and gardens? Use these tips to get free or discounted admission to national and local collections.
Love to visit museums and other cultural institutions? There are a variety of ways to get free or discounted admission.
First, look in your wallet. If you have a Bank of America debit or credit card, you have free access to more than 200 museums in 40 states and Washington, D.C., during the first full weekend of every month.
Those who use Citibank’s premium Citigold checking account can show their debit card to get complimentary admission at any time to the Museum of Modern Art, New York Botanical Garden and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City (excluding special hours and events).
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Check whether any of your other memberships come with museum discounts. If you’re a AAA member, you could receive up to 25% off admission at participating museums across the country.
Likewise, if you’re a member of your local library, one perk may be free or discounted admission to nearby museums. Seniors and veterans may get a fee break on admission to certain institutions, too.
Some museums offer free or discounted admission during certain time frames, which may be advertised on the museum’s website under “discounted admission” or “special offers.”
Or give the museum a call to ask for information about its deals. The National Aquarium in Baltimore, for example, offers half-price tickets for Friday evenings.
Museum memberships
Purchasing an annual museum membership may provide great value. Not only could you save on admission to your favorite museum and get discounts at the gift shop, but if the pass includes a reciprocal benefit, you will also receive free or discounted admission to a variety of partner museums, science centers and cultural institutions.
Some museums, for example, participate in the North American Reciprocal Museum Association, which provides free admission to 1,400 art museums and galleries, historical museums, botanical gardens and children’s museums.
The ACM Reciprocal Network provides half-price admission to 200 participating children’s museums. And the Association of Zoos and Aquariums provides free or half-price admission to more than 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Traveling to your favorite museums this year? Earn rewards and enjoy exclusive perks when you add one of Kiplinger's top airline cards to your wallet, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
- Valuable (and Fun) Things You Can Get for Free
- Don't Miss Out on These Four Credit Card Benefits
- How to Find Deals on Travel in 2025
- Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
- Three Ways to Spend Less on Groceries This Year
- How to Find Deals on Electronics Amid Tariffs
- Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
- Strategies to Spend Less on Clothing and Online Shopping in 2025
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
Looking for a new car? Tariffs will make good deals harder to find, so use these expert tricks to get a lower purchase price and keep long-term costs down.
-
Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
Looking for ways to save because of tariffs? Don't forget to look for deals in your investments. Here are three expert tips for making a little extra this year.
-
Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
Looking for a new car? Tariffs will make good deals harder to find, so use these expert tricks to get a lower purchase price and keep long-term costs down.
-
Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
Looking for ways to save because of tariffs? Don't forget to look for deals in your investments. Here are three expert tips for making a little extra this year.
-
Don't Miss Out on These Four Credit Card Benefits
Credit card benefits aren't always limited to cash back, points and miles. Check whether your existing card offers these valuable extras — or switch to one that does.
-
How to Find Deals on Electronics Amid Tariffs
Beat tariff-related price rises and find deals on electronics using these expert shopping tips for everything from smartphones to TVs, laptops and tablets.
-
How to Find Deals on Travel in 2025
Finding deals on travel is an excellent way to cut costs in 2025, as tariffs start to bite. Here are three suggestions for lowering the cost of your next trip.
-
Strategies to Spend Less on Clothing and Online Shopping in 2025
It's easy to spend less on clothing and other goods when shopping online. Arm yourself with these expert tricks and tools that will help you grab a bargain.
-
Three Ways to Spend Less on Groceries This Year
More of us are looking to spend less on groceries this year, as tariffs affect food bills. Here are three smart ways to keep grocery costs down.
-
Valuable (and Fun) Things You Can Get for Free
ho doesn't love a freebie? From birthday pancakes to fun activities for kids and courses for adults, here's the lowdown on getting valuable goodies for nothing.