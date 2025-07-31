Smart Ways to Save Money at Museums

Love to visit museums and other cultural institutions? There are a variety of ways to get free or discounted admission.

First, look in your wallet. If you have a Bank of America debit or credit card, you have free access to more than 200 museums in 40 states and Washington, D.C., during the first full weekend of every month.

Those who use Citibank’s premium Citigold checking account can show their debit card to get complimentary admission at any time to the Museum of Modern Art, New York Botanical Garden and Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City (excluding special hours and events).

Check whether any of your other memberships come with museum discounts. If you’re a AAA member, you could receive up to 25% off admission at participating museums across the country.

Likewise, if you’re a member of your local library, one perk may be free or discounted admission to nearby museums. Seniors and veterans may get a fee break on admission to certain institutions, too.

Some museums offer free or discounted admission during certain time frames, which may be advertised on the museum’s website under “discounted admission” or “special offers.”

Or give the museum a call to ask for information about its deals. The National Aquarium in Baltimore, for example, offers half-price tickets for Friday evenings.

Museum memberships

Purchasing an annual museum membership may provide great value. Not only could you save on admission to your favorite museum and get discounts at the gift shop, but if the pass includes a reciprocal benefit, you will also receive free or discounted admission to a variety of partner museums, science centers and cultural institutions.

Some museums, for example, participate in the North American Reciprocal Museum Association, which provides free admission to 1,400 art museums and galleries, historical museums, botanical gardens and children’s museums.

The ACM Reciprocal Network provides half-price admission to 200 participating children’s museums. And the Association of Zoos and Aquariums provides free or half-price admission to more than 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

