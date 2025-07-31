Don't Miss Out on These Four Credit Card Benefits

It’s always a good time to get a good deal. But as tariffs take effect on some imported goods — and as the Trump administration continues to negotiate tariffs with other countries — you may be especially interested right now in how you can save money while you shop.

Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine has taken the time to assess how you can find deals this year on investments, groceries, electronics, clothing, cars and travel, as well as how to take advantage of credit card perks — with a special emphasis on finding deals for products and services most prone to rising prices as the trade war evolves. In this article, we look at deals on credit cards. (See below to find links to our other articles about deals.)

Many credit cards offer money-saving perks that go beyond cash back, points or miles. Check whether your cards offer any of these four benefits.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

International roaming data

Outside the U.S., your smartphone’s data service may be reduced to dial-up speeds unless you pay exorbitant fees.

But holders of certain Visa credit cards can take advantage of a benefit from GigSky, which provides international data services and works in more than 175 countries.

Each year, Visa Signature cardholders receive a free 15-day plan that provides 1 gigabyte of data, plus 20% off other GigSky plan purchases.

Visa Infinite cardholders enjoy a complimentary 15-day, 3GB data plan yearly and 30% off all plan purchases.

Trip delay insurance

When the airlines are at fault for delays and cancellations, they may be responsible for providing you with food and accommodations — but you’ll likely wait in long lines to receive compensation.

And when carriers decide that the disruption is out of their control, you will almost always be left to absorb the additional costs.

But the trip delay insurance that many credit cards offer will cover up to $500 per passenger, per night, regardless of the reasons for the interruption, as long as you charged the flight to an eligible card.

The Capital One Venture X ($395 annual fee), American Express Platinum ($695) and United Club ($695) cards all offer trip delay insurance.

Better yet, the Chase Sapphire ($95) and Sapphire Reserve ($550) cards cover your flights, even if you paid for them using miles earned through Chase’s rewards program.

Looking for a travel credit card that helps you earn rewards faster and enjoy exclusive perks? Add one of Kiplinger's top airline cards to your wallet, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure. View Offers

Auto rental insurance

When you rent a car, some credit cards provide insurance for theft and accidental damage, as long as you book the reservation with the card.

Popular cards with this perk include the American Express Platinum and Gold ($350) cards, as well as Capital One Venture ($95) and Venture X.

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve offer primary coverage, which supersedes coverage from your personal auto insurance policy.

Cell phone insurance

Certain credit cards — including many from American Express, Chase, Capital One and Wells Fargo — provide insurance for a lost or damaged cell phone if you pay your wireless bill with the card. Coverage excludes cosmetic damage and typically comes with a $50 deductible.

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here .