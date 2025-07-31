Valuable (and Fun) Things You Can Get for Free
Who doesn't love a freebie? From birthday pancakes to fun activities for kids and courses for adults, here's the lowdown on getting valuable goodies for nothing.
It’s hard to beat the satisfaction of getting something valuable — or just plain fun — without paying a cent for it.
Take learning a new skill, for example. Online learning platform Coursera offers a host of free courses.
Recently, for example, you could take a free beginner-level course on financial markets from Yale economist Robert Shiller or on computer programming with Princeton instructors Robert Sedgewick and Kevin Wayne. EdX also offers free online courses.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Want to become handier around the house? Home Depot has free webcasts on topics such as removing and installing carpet or replacing light fixtures. Because the workshops are streamed live, you can ask the instructors questions.
Your kids can get in on the fun, too. Home Depot and Lowe’s both offer free monthly in-store building workshops for children.
During the workshops — which are usually on the first Saturday of the month at Home Depot and on the third Saturday of the month at Lowe’s — children make crafts ranging from model airplanes to miniature fire stations.
Get birthday and holiday treats
Some retailers and restaurant chains give you a complimentary item for your birthday if you’re a member of their rewards program (but check the rules — you may have to make a purchase of a certain amount before you can redeem the birthday offer).
To name a few: IHOP provides a free stack of pancakes, Panera Bread offers a pastry, and Ulta Beauty lets you choose a small cosmetic item. Budgeting website The Penny Hoarder lists more than 100 places that offer birthday freebies.
You can also find free items from restaurants on food “holidays” throughout the year.
For example, on National Ice Cream Day, which takes place on the third Sunday in July, vendors including Dairy Queen and Dippin’ Dots have offered complimentary treats. Watch for promotions on restaurants’ websites and apps.
Find more goodies
The website FreeStuffFinder.com is a catch-all resource for discounts, coupons and free offers on a variety of products, services and events.
Its “Free Stuff” page recently included information on the summer Kids Bowl Free program — through which more than 1,500 bowling alleys nationwide allow children two free daily games — and a state-by-state listing of days that you can go fishing without purchasing a license, among many other freebies.
The right credit card can boost your benefits with rewards, shipping upgrades and savings. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for online shoppers, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Related content
- Smart Ways to Save Money at Museums
- Don't Miss Out on These Four Credit Card Benefits
- How to Find Deals on Travel in 2025
- Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
- Three Ways to Spend Less on Groceries This Year
- How to Find Deals on Electronics Amid Tariffs
- Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
- Strategies to Spend Less on Clothing and Online Shopping in 2025
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Nellie joined Kiplinger in August 2011 after a seven-year stint in Hong Kong. There, she worked for the Wall Street Journal Asia, where as lifestyle editor, she launched and edited Scene Asia, an online guide to food, wine, entertainment and the arts in Asia. Prior to that, she was an editor at Weekend Journal, the Friday lifestyle section of the Wall Street Journal Asia. Kiplinger isn't Nellie's first foray into personal finance: She has also worked at SmartMoney (rising from fact-checker to senior writer), and she was a senior editor at Money.
-
-
Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
Looking for a new car? Tariffs will make good deals harder to find, so use these expert tricks to get a lower purchase price and keep long-term costs down.
-
Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
Looking for ways to save because of tariffs? Don't forget to look for deals in your investments. Here are three expert tips for making a little extra this year.
-
Three Ways to Find Deals in Your Investments This Year
Looking for ways to save because of tariffs? Don't forget to look for deals in your investments. Here are three expert tips for making a little extra this year.
-
Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
Looking for a new car? Tariffs will make good deals harder to find, so use these expert tricks to get a lower purchase price and keep long-term costs down.
-
Don't Miss Out on These Four Credit Card Benefits
Credit card benefits aren't always limited to cash back, points and miles. Check whether your existing card offers these valuable extras — or switch to one that does.
-
Smart Ways to Save Money at Museums
Want to save money at museums, art galleries, zoos and gardens? Use these tips to get free or discounted admission to national and local collections.
-
How to Find Deals on Travel in 2025
Finding deals on travel is an excellent way to cut costs in 2025, as tariffs start to bite. Here are three suggestions for lowering the cost of your next trip.
-
Strategies to Spend Less on Clothing and Online Shopping in 2025
It's easy to spend less on clothing and other goods when shopping online. Arm yourself with these expert tricks and tools that will help you grab a bargain.
-
Three Ways to Spend Less on Groceries This Year
More of us are looking to spend less on groceries this year, as tariffs affect food bills. Here are three smart ways to keep grocery costs down.
-
How to Find Deals on Electronics Amid Tariffs
Beat tariff-related price rises and find deals on electronics using these expert shopping tips for everything from smartphones to TVs, laptops and tablets.