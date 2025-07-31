Surprising Ways to Find Deals on Cars Despite Tariffs
Looking for a new car? Tariffs will make good deals harder to find, so use these expert tricks to get a lower purchase price and keep long-term costs down.
It’s always a good time to get a good deal. But as tariffs take effect on some imported goods — and as the Trump administration continues to negotiate tariffs with other countries — you may be especially interested right now in how you can save money while you shop.
Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine has taken the time to assess how you can find deals this year on investments, groceries, electronics, clothing, cars and travel, as well as how to take advantage of credit card perks — with a special emphasis on finding deals for products and services most prone to rising prices as the trade war evolves. In this article, we look at deals on cars. (See below to find links to our other articles about deals.)
The 25% tariffs on imported cars and car parts that went into effect in the spring have significantly affected the U.S. auto industry, prompting automakers to adjust pricing and production strategies.
“The bottom line for consumers is they’re going to have to do a lot of extra research,” says Brian Moody, senior editor for Kelley Blue Book (KBB), an automotive vehicle valuation and research company.
Not all vehicles will be affected equally, and even cars built in the U.S. may cost more, so you’ll want to research prices thoroughly to avoid surprises, he says.
If you’re shopping for a car, consider these strategies to reduce your costs, both up front and over the long term.
Leverage your memberships
Members of wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club can take advantage of their car-buying programs.
The Costco Auto Program helps members find deals on new and used cars, collaborating with dealerships to prearrange special pricing for members.
Members recently also had access to special promotions and incentives, such as up to $2,000 off on select new Audi models or discounts on electric vehicles from brands such as Chevrolet and Volvo.
Additionally, Costco provides discounts of 15% (up to $500 per visit) on parts, service and accessories. Costco’s annual membership fees start at $65 per year.
Sam’s Club also offers prenegotiated pricing on new and used cars. The average savings for new cars is about $3,400 off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, according to TrueCar, an online automotive marketplace.
Members can also get discounts on tires and tire installation. Sam’s Club memberships start at $50 per year.
Stack Social is offering a Gold Star Membership + $20 Digital Shop Card for the price of a $65 Gold Star membership. It is also offering an Executive Gold Star Membership + $40 Shop Card for the price of a $130 Executive Gold Star membership.
Factor in insurance and other long-term costs
Some vehicles are more expensive to insure than others. More-affordable vehicles, such as the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, will usually have the lowest insurance premiums, Moody says.
Buying a car that’s relatively inexpensive to insure can keep your long-term ownership costs down.
Comparison-shop insurance policies, too. Most major insurers offer free quote calculators on their websites. Or use a site such as TheZebra.com to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Think about other long-term costs as well. Buying a fuel-efficient vehicle can significantly lower the costs of car ownership over time.
At www.fueleconomy.gov, click on “Compare Side-by-Side” to use a tool that allows you to select various vehicle models and compare their fuel economy.
For each model, you’ll also see estimated annual fuel costs and how much you’ll save (or how much more you’ll spend) on those costs over five years compared with the average new vehicle.
