Get Up to $3K Off a New Audi With a Costco Deal

Costco is offering member-only incentives on certain new Audi sedans, SUVs and EVs through the Costco Auto Program. Costco is also offering up to $2,000 off certified, pre-owned 2021, 2022 and 2023 Volvos.

To participate in this promotion, Costco members with current memberships as of July 31, 2024, will need to register for a certificate online between August 1 and September 30, 2024. Then, bring the certificate to any Audi or Volvo dealership and take delivery of an eligible model by October 15, 2024 (for Audis) or September 30 (for Volvos).

The Audi limited-time special

The Audi limited-time special includes member-only incentives of $1,000, $1,500 or $3,000.

Audis generally get good reviews. For example, Car and Driver named Audis "so uniformly good at everything that they can almost feel cold and clinical." Consumer Reports ranked Audi as the twelfth best brand — worse than competitors like Acura and BMW — but better than Cadillac, Genesis and Infinity.

“Costco member demand for Audi is very strong, especially the Audi Q5,” said Cory Benwell, general manager of the Costco Auto Program.

Remember: registration is required and you must be a member by July 31, 2024. Be sure to review full restrictions, eligibility and details. The 2024 and 2025 Audi models available include:

Save $1,000 on Audi A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A6, S6, Q4 e-tron, Q4 e-tron Sportback, Q5, SQ5, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, Q8, SQ8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback models.

Save $1,500 on Audi Q7 and SQ7 models.

Save $3,000 on Audi A8 and S8 models.

Used Volvos: Limited-Time Special

Eligible Costco members can receive exclusive incentives on pre-owned, certified by Volvo models (2021 through 2023 models) from August 1 - September 20, 2024. Limited-Time Special.

Save $1,000 on XC40, S60, S90, V60 Cross Country, or V90 Cross Country models.

Save $1,500 on C60 or XC90 Volvo models.

Save $2,000 on XC40 Recharge or C40 Recharge models.

These pre-owned cars come with a one-year, unlimited-mile warranty.

Registration is required. You must be a Costco member by July 31, 2024 and take delivery by September 30, 2024. Click for full restrictions, eligibility and details.

How the Costco Auto Program works

The Costco Auto Program is free to all Costco members. The Program provides low, prearranged pricing on most makes and models through Costco's network of Approved Dealerships where you will find trained and certified Authorized Contacts to assist you with your purchase. Members can also use “Vehicle Research” to locate an Approved Dealer for any brand.

For the Audi and Volvo promotions, visit “Vehicle Research” to be connected to one of Costco's network of dealerships, or you can click the banner on the Costco Auto Program page for the promotion you want to participate in. Here, you can register to get a certificate to bring to any dealership of your choice (not necessarily a Costco Auto Program dealership).

As a bonus, Costco members may be able to stack their member-only incentive on top of available manufacturer-to-consumer incentives.

Other benefits of the Costco Auto Program

15% off vehicle maintenance and repair: In addition to offering specials and incentives during the Audi Limited-Time Special, Costco also offers members 15% off parts, service and accessories for any vehicle in their household. That's a savings of up to $500 per use.

Costco Auto Program for pre-owned vehicles: Costco also helps its members locate factory-certified pre-owned vehicles at a dealership near you.

Auto insurance: Costco Members may save on car insurance and home Insurance. The company reports that its members saved an average of $595.86 in auto insurance in the first year after they switched to CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance.

New hybrids and EVs

The Costco Auto Program might help you buy a more efficient gas-powered car, a hybrid or a fully electric vehicle (EV).

And remember that new electric vehicles may qualify for up to $7,500 in credits provided at the dealership that could further whittle down the price of your car. The 2023-24 Audi Q5 PHEV qualifies for the tax credit, for example.

Several states also offer tax breaks, and some states may also provide rebates on plug-in hybrids or electric vehicles. For example, Colorado provides rebates up to $12,000, California up to $7,000, Massachusetts up to $3,500 and Maryland up to $3,000, to name a few. Several states also provide incentives for installing a Level 2 (medium speed) charger at your home.