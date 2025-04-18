Is Your Car Model Driving Up Your Insurance Premium?

With tariffs expected to raise car prices, some drivers are looking to buy a new car before those tariffs kick in. If you’re among them, you might want to doublecheck which make and model you’re considering before you sign the paperwork. If you don’t, your car insurance premium could suffer.

Average car insurance rates have been rising across the board. According to Bankrate, the cost of car insurance is up nearly 12% in 2025, averaging $2,685 per year for full coverage – or $800 per year for minimum coverage – as of this month.

But some makes and models are more expensive to insure than others. So, as you look to save money by buying a car before tariffs take effect, make sure you’re also saving money after the sale by choosing one of the cheapest cars to insure – or at least avoiding some of the makes and models with the highest average premiums.

The 5 Cheapest Cars to Insure

A blue Subaru Outback parked in front of mountains.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These are the five models with the lowest average car insurance rates in 2025, according to Bankrate:

5 Cars with the Lowest Average Insurance Rates
Row 0 - Cell 0

Full Coverage

Minimum Coverage

Subaru Outback

$2,221

$745

Jeep Wrangler

$2,380

$854

Ford Escape

$2,409

$780

Honda Odyssey

$2,425

$754

Nissan Rogue

$2,557

$821

Typically, any Subaru model will be among the cheapest cars to insure. That’s because Subarus regularly earn some of the highest safety ratings. Models like the Outback or Forester are also usually cheaper to repair.

Hondas and Fords tend to hover at the lower end of the premium spectrum as well. Both makes are often cheaper to repair compared to others. Meanwhile, Toyota and Chevrolet models often see car insurance premiums right around the national average.

The 5 Most Expensive Cars to Insure

A silver Cadillac Escalade driving down a city street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are the five models that carry the highest average car insurance rates, according to Bankrate:

5 Cars with the Highest Average Insurance Rates
Row 0 - Cell 0

Full Coverage

Minimum Coverage

Cadillac Escalade

$3,728

$856

Dodge Challenger

$3,658

$870

Tesla Model 3

$3,515

$782

BMW 330i

$3,281

$779

Audi Q5

$3,040

$747

Among these cars, Teslas are expected to get even pricier to insure in coming months. The recent spate of vandalism at dealerships and targeting individual Tesla cars could convince insurance companies that they’re riskier to insure.

Drivers saw something similar happen a few years ago with Hyundai and Kia cars. A viral TikTok trend called the “Kia Challenge” revealed just how easy it was to steal certain models using nothing more than a standard USB charger.

Theft and vandalism soared, triggering an estimated 43% spike in insurance claims by owners of those cars. In response, insurance companies raised premiums or stopped insuring those models altogether.

Even if the Tesla vandalism trend subsides, the rising repair costs that result from pending tariffs could still drive premiums higher, at least for full coverage car insurance.

Other ways your car impacts your car insurance rates

A person using the infotainment system inside of a car.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The make and model influence your premium, but that’s not the only way the car you drive can change the rate you pay for your car insurance.

Here are other factors about your car that insurance companies often use to determine your rate:

  • Vehicle age: The older your car is, the more its value has depreciated. Since the maximum an insurer will pay out for a car is its current market value, your premiums tend to go down along with your car’s value. This is one more reason to buy a certified pre-owned car. You’ll pay less on the car itself, and buying something that’s already a couple of years old could help push your premium down.
  • Body style and trim: If your car is a coupe or convertible, expect to pay a little more for insurance. The same goes for sport or luxury trims. The cheapest style and trim to insure? SUVs and trucks with a standard trim. Again, this mostly comes down to the car’s value and the cost to repair it. Cheaper cars that are cheaper to repair are also cheaper to insure.
  • Technology and features: The advanced features showing up on newer cars is impressive, but it also tends to be more complex and made up of expensive-to-replace components. Of course, a backup camera alone isn’t going to make or break your car insurance budget. But this does mean it’s worth thinking about any upgrades you’re considering in a new car. Is that advanced feature worth paying a little extra on your insurance each month? If it’s a safety feature, probably. If it’s heated seats and you live in Florida, maybe not.
  • Safety rating: Every year, most vehicles are given a safety rating by organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The NHTSA rating system is a 5-star system where more stars mean a safer car. Cars with a higher safety rating have a lower risk of injuring the driver and other occupants, which can translate to a lower insurance rate. You can look up the NHTSA rating of your car to see how many stars it’s earned.

Bottom line

If you’re in the market for a new car this year, make sure to factor in the average cost of insuring the make and model you want to buy.

If your dream car is among the most expensive to insure, consider buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, as older cars tend to cost less to insure.

If that’s not an option, you might need to look for other ways to save on car insurance if you’re trying to keep costs down.

