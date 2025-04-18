Is Your Car Model Driving Up Your Insurance Premium?
Car insurance rates vary by make and model. Find out if your car is raising or lowering your premium.
With tariffs expected to raise car prices, some drivers are looking to buy a new car before those tariffs kick in. If you’re among them, you might want to doublecheck which make and model you’re considering before you sign the paperwork. If you don’t, your car insurance premium could suffer.
Average car insurance rates have been rising across the board. According to Bankrate, the cost of car insurance is up nearly 12% in 2025, averaging $2,685 per year for full coverage – or $800 per year for minimum coverage – as of this month.
But some makes and models are more expensive to insure than others. So, as you look to save money by buying a car before tariffs take effect, make sure you’re also saving money after the sale by choosing one of the cheapest cars to insure – or at least avoiding some of the makes and models with the highest average premiums.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If you want a more precise estimate of how much it might cost you to insure your dream car, use the car insurance tool below, powered by Bankrate, to compare quotes:
The 5 Cheapest Cars to Insure
These are the five models with the lowest average car insurance rates in 2025, according to Bankrate:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Full Coverage
Minimum Coverage
Subaru Outback
$2,221
$745
Jeep Wrangler
$2,380
$854
Ford Escape
$2,409
$780
Honda Odyssey
$2,425
$754
Nissan Rogue
$2,557
$821
Typically, any Subaru model will be among the cheapest cars to insure. That’s because Subarus regularly earn some of the highest safety ratings. Models like the Outback or Forester are also usually cheaper to repair.
Hondas and Fords tend to hover at the lower end of the premium spectrum as well. Both makes are often cheaper to repair compared to others. Meanwhile, Toyota and Chevrolet models often see car insurance premiums right around the national average.
The 5 Most Expensive Cars to Insure
Here are the five models that carry the highest average car insurance rates, according to Bankrate:
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Full Coverage
Minimum Coverage
Cadillac Escalade
$3,728
$856
Dodge Challenger
$3,658
$870
Tesla Model 3
$3,515
$782
BMW 330i
$3,281
$779
Audi Q5
$3,040
$747
Among these cars, Teslas are expected to get even pricier to insure in coming months. The recent spate of vandalism at dealerships and targeting individual Tesla cars could convince insurance companies that they’re riskier to insure.
Drivers saw something similar happen a few years ago with Hyundai and Kia cars. A viral TikTok trend called the “Kia Challenge” revealed just how easy it was to steal certain models using nothing more than a standard USB charger.
Theft and vandalism soared, triggering an estimated 43% spike in insurance claims by owners of those cars. In response, insurance companies raised premiums or stopped insuring those models altogether.
Even if the Tesla vandalism trend subsides, the rising repair costs that result from pending tariffs could still drive premiums higher, at least for full coverage car insurance.
Other ways your car impacts your car insurance rates
The make and model influence your premium, but that’s not the only way the car you drive can change the rate you pay for your car insurance.
Here are other factors about your car that insurance companies often use to determine your rate:
- Vehicle age: The older your car is, the more its value has depreciated. Since the maximum an insurer will pay out for a car is its current market value, your premiums tend to go down along with your car’s value. This is one more reason to buy a certified pre-owned car. You’ll pay less on the car itself, and buying something that’s already a couple of years old could help push your premium down.
- Body style and trim: If your car is a coupe or convertible, expect to pay a little more for insurance. The same goes for sport or luxury trims. The cheapest style and trim to insure? SUVs and trucks with a standard trim. Again, this mostly comes down to the car’s value and the cost to repair it. Cheaper cars that are cheaper to repair are also cheaper to insure.
- Technology and features: The advanced features showing up on newer cars is impressive, but it also tends to be more complex and made up of expensive-to-replace components. Of course, a backup camera alone isn’t going to make or break your car insurance budget. But this does mean it’s worth thinking about any upgrades you’re considering in a new car. Is that advanced feature worth paying a little extra on your insurance each month? If it’s a safety feature, probably. If it’s heated seats and you live in Florida, maybe not.
- Safety rating: Every year, most vehicles are given a safety rating by organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The NHTSA rating system is a 5-star system where more stars mean a safer car. Cars with a higher safety rating have a lower risk of injuring the driver and other occupants, which can translate to a lower insurance rate. You can look up the NHTSA rating of your car to see how many stars it’s earned.
Bottom line
If you’re in the market for a new car this year, make sure to factor in the average cost of insuring the make and model you want to buy.
If your dream car is among the most expensive to insure, consider buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, as older cars tend to cost less to insure.
If that’s not an option, you might need to look for other ways to save on car insurance if you’re trying to keep costs down.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Six Ways to Pay Off High-Interest Debt (and Still Save for the Future)
Get out of debt and reach your goals sooner by starting with a well-thought-out plan.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective
-
Vaccines Medicare Covers for Free
The U.S. is experiencing an outbreak of measles and is on track to have the most whooping cough cases since 1948; these vaccines Medicare covers for free can keep you safe.
By Donna LeValley
-
Don’t Get Burned: Six Summer Disasters Your Home Insurance Might Not Cover
Home insurance doesn’t cover everything. Learn which disasters require extra coverage — and how to protect your home before it’s too late.
By Jacob Wolinsky
-
Should You Get Earthquake Insurance?
Standard home insurance doesn’t cover earthquakes, but paying extra for earthquake insurance isn’t just for Californians.
By Rachael Green
-
Should You Get Auto or Home Insurance Through Costco?
Costco members can access discounted insurance through Connect by American Family — but is it really a better deal?
By Paige Cerulli
-
How to Lower Home Insurance Rates When Climate Change Increases Costs
A top insurer warns the damage climate change causes is making it cost-prohibitive for insurers in some areas. Learn how to protect your home and lower costs.
By Sean Jackson
-
Four Things You Can Do If Your Home Insurance Is Canceled or Not Renewed
Don't panic — here's how to understand your notice, switch coverage and protect your home after a policy nonrenewal or cancellation.
By Ben Luthi
-
See How Much Auto Tariffs Could Raise Your Car Insurance Rates
President Donald Trump issued a 25% tariff on all car imports. See how this tariff impacts the cost of your car insurance.
By Sean Jackson
-
These Eight States Have the Most Expensive Home Insurance in 2025
If you live in one of these eight states, you’re probably paying $1,000 or more above the national average for home insurance.
By Rachael Green
-
10 States with the Cheapest Home Insurance in 2025
Homeowners in these 10 states pay at least $1,000 less than the national average for home insurance.
By Rachael Green