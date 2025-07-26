Are You an Auto Theft Target? Discover the Clues

Having your car stolen is an unfortunate reality for many auto owners. Car theft has been on a steady rise, with a 28% increase in incidents between 2019 and 2023, per the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The good news is that the trend is reversing. The NICB reported fewer than 1 million auto thefts in 2024, representing the biggest decrease in vehicle thefts in 40 years.

While car thefts are down, there are still factors that could influence your risk. We'll cover these factors, as well as how elevated theft risks could result in higher car insurance rates and ways to lower costs.

States with the highest, lowest increase in auto thefts

Where you live matters when it relates to auto thefts.

Here's a look at the five states with the largest increase in theft rates, with all data for these tables provided by the NICB:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Areas with the highest auto thefts # State 2024 Thefts 2023 Thefts 1 District of Columbia 842.4 1,149.71 2 California 463.21 534.49 3 New Mexico 458.24 489.67 4 Colorado 430.04 583.25 5 Nevada 394.42 572.7

Alternatively, here are the five areas that had the highest decrease in auto thefts last year:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Areas with the highest decrease in car thefts Rank State Percent Change 1 Washington -32% 2 Nevada -31% 3 Oregon -30% 4 Nebraska -29% 5 Colorado -26%

What's surprising is that there are some states that overlap both categories. Colorado and Nevada are among the states most susceptible to car theft rings. Yet, both are witnessing substantial decreases in auto thefts.

In Colorado's case, all vehicle thefts are felonies, regardless of vehicle value, under law that went into effect in 2023. The law also levies stiffer punishments for repeat offenders. Meanwhile, Nevada witnessed success through enhanced law enforcement measures, such as educating the public on doing software updates on their cars and issuing free wheel locks to drivers.

The 10 most stolen vehicles

Along with where you live, the type of vehicle you drive can also attract more thieves.

Here's a look at the 10 most stolen vehicles last year:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The 10 most stolen vehicles Rank Model Thefts 1 Hyundai Elantra 48,445 2 Hyundai Sonata 42,813 3 Kia Optima 30,204 4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 23,721 5 Kia Soul 21,001 6 Honda Accord 20,895 7 Honda Civic 19,858 8 Kia Forte 16,209 9 Ford F150 Series Pickup 15,852 10 Kia Sportage 15,749

Older models of the Hyundai Elantra didn't feature engine immobilizers. These are anti-theft measures used to thwart car thieves from bypassing the car's ignition switch. Meanwhile, the Chevy Silverado was one of two pickups to make the list, as later models of them are easy to hotwire and parts remain extremely valuable.

Having one of these vehicles can elevate your risk of having your vehicle stolen. And that could reflect on what you pay for your auto insurance. Two factors underwriters examine are your location and the type of vehicle you drive. If you live in a high-risk area or drive a car susceptible to theft, it could spike your rates.

It's why it's imperative to shop around a few weeks before your policy renews to ensure you're receiving the best deal.

Along with shopping around providers, another way to lower car insurance costs is by installing anti-theft equipment in your car.

Behaviors to prevent auto theft

Despite auto thefts decreasing, there are several behaviors you need to employ that'll reduce your risk of having your car stolen.

The most important thing is to refrain from leaving anything valuable in your car, such as money, keys, high-priced items like electronics or anything else that could trigger a thief to think it's a crime of opportunity.

Another way to deter thieves is by installing anti-theft measures, such as a steering wheel lock. As its name implies, it prevents your vehicle from turning, making it a less desirable option for thieves looking for a quick score.

Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock This wheel lock's bright color maximizes its visibility, making your vehicle less attractive to thieves. Installing anti-theft equipment could also earn you an insurance discount.

More sophisticated thieves use relay devices to access your car. They target cars with keyless entry systems, where you can start your car or lock/unlock it without a physical key.

They'll use a signal repeater to detect the key fob's signal. Once intercepted, the signal travels to a device held by the thief, which they can use to unlock and start your car.

One smart way to prevent thieves from achieving this is with a Faraday Box. These prevent thieves from accessing the signal from your key fob. And they're more durable than the pouches, which wear down over time.

Faraday Box This box is portable enough to store securely at home or take with you on the go. It blocks signals made from your key fob to prevent thieves from using a relay device to access your car.

Overall, there's good news in that auto thefts are slowing down substantially. Advancements in anti-theft measures have made it more difficult for thieves to access vehicles.

By employing these best practices, you can lower your car's chances of being targeted by thieves. And you might earn an insurance discount in the process.