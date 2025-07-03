These Cities Have the Most Dangerous Drivers — And It Could Cost You
A new list shows the cities where you're most likely to encounter collisions, making it a dangerous place to drive.
I love driving: Open up the sunroof, crank up the volume and cruise. But that joy can be short-lived, especially if you share the road with dangerous drivers.
Dangerous drivers can take many forms. There are those auditioning for NASCAR, drivers texting out Hemingway missives, or, my personal favorite, the person who decides to cross three lanes of traffic to make an exit ramp with seconds to spare. (I don't miss driving in Orlando, not one bit.)
Speaking of less-than-desirable locales to drive in, you're more likely to encounter collisions in certain areas of the country, as Allstate's newly released 2025 America's Best Drivers Report reveals. To conduct this study, they examined auto insurance claims in the 200 most populated areas of the United States.
And if you live in an area more prone to dangerous drivers, not only can it impact your ability to drive, it could also impact your wallet with higher car insurance costs. If you live in or near one of these areas, there are ways to lower your car insurance rates, even with elevated risk factors.
With this in mind, here's a closer look at which 10 cities made Allstate's list.
The most dangerous cities for drivers
These are the most dangerous metros for drivers:
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Washington, D.C.
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Worcester, Massachusetts
- Springfield, Massachusetts
- Glendale, California
- Los Angeles, California
- Oakland, California
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
You might have noticed a theme with these 10: They're either on the East or West Coast, where there are higher concentrations of drivers.
Boston has a reputation for its less-than-stellar road designs, while Los Angeles is not ideal for quick commutes.
If you live in or near one of these areas, elevated risks of collision could result in higher car insurance costs. So, how do you save?
Reducing car insurance costs amid dangerous drivers
The most effective way I've found of reducing insurance costs is to shop around for options a few weeks before our policy renews.
Doing so helps you gain a ballpark estimate of what you should pay for insurance. That way, if your renewal premium increases significantly, you have other options.
Another tip is to notify your carrier of any changes in your driving behaviors. To demonstrate, if you retired recently and don't drive as much, you might qualify for a low mileage discount. I took advantage of this when I started remote work years ago and the discount can be decent.
There are other things you can do to lower insurance costs, such as:
- Increasing deductibles
- Removing comprehensive and collision coverages from older vehicles you own outright
- Bundling multiple policies with one provider
- Taking advantage of all discounts offered
- Completing a defensive driver class
- Using telematics to monitor driving behaviors
What are telematics? Many insurance companies offer discounts if you download their app or use their device to monitor your driving behaviors.
Notably, they're looking to see if you obey speed limits, don't make many erratic stops or acceleration bursts, and how often you drive at night.
Providers will monitor your driving habits for one to three months to determine a score based on riskier driving behaviors. The lower your risk, the more likely you are to earn a good discount since you exhibit safer driving behaviors.
A simple tip if you live among dangerous drivers
Along with choosing the right insurance plan, another tip is to install a dash cam on your car, especially if you live in a higher-risk area.
On its own, a dash cam won't reduce your car insurance costs. However, it does make it a lot easier for your insurance company to process claims in the event of a collision or property damage.
And in the case of a he-said-she-said, where police try to determine cause, having a camera can help you immensely if you didn't cause the accident and don't want to be at-fault or liable for damages.
Bottom line on protecting your car from dangerous drivers
Ultimately, whether you live in a city with a higher concentration of dangerous drivers or not, it pays to shop around for car insurance regularly.
Along with this, consider installing a dash cam on your car in case an accident occurs and you need video evidence to show your insurance carrier. It can expedite claims, and in cases where you didn't cause the accident, it could save you significantly.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
