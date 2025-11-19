To Tip or Not to Tip: Updated Guidelines

Feeling fed up with proliferating requests for tips? You’re far from alone.

Most Americans — 63% — have at least one negative view toward tipping, according to a survey earlier this year from Bankrate, up from 59% from the year before. And 41% of survey respondents said that tipping culture has gotten out of control.

Since the pandemic, electronic tipping prompts, presented on the payment-terminal screen at checkout, have become standard in some places where tips traditionally weren’t routine.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Even a simple order for coffee or sandwiches at a food-service counter or a takeout meal from a restaurant commonly comes with a nudge for a tip as high as 30%. And lately, the requests have expanded further, popping up everywhere from clothing boutiques to automated car washes.

As these digital prompts creep into more service interactions, customers are experiencing tipping fatigue.

Compounding that fatigue are worries about the rising costs of goods and services, especially as President Trump’s tariff policies threaten to push up prices.

In a September University of Michigan survey gauging consumer sentiment, 44% of consumers said that high prices are eroding their personal finances. And inflation and tariffs are the top two concerns for U.S. consumers, according to an August survey by consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

When businesses were struggling during the pandemic, “there was a wonderful spirit of ‘let’s give more when we can.’ But as we’ve moved out of the pandemic and pocketbooks have been really pinched, a lot of people are being a little bit more discretionary about their tipping,” says Lizzie Post, coauthor of Emily Post’s Etiquette, The Centennial Edition, and the great-great-granddaughter of manners maven Emily Post.

Set your strategy

Though you may feel obligated to tip when a cashier spins around a screen with a prompt, etiquette experts say it’s okay to opt out.

You can view electronic tipping prompts as today’s version of a tip jar, says Diane Gottsman, etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, which specializes in corporate etiquette training.

“Whether you choose to tip or not is up to you, and you don’t have to. You should not feel pressured to tip when you’re standing at a counter.” If you want to leave a tip, consider offering $1 to $2.

But in some settings, tips are non-negotiable. The number one situation where you should never skip a tip, says Post, is a sit-down restaurant, where tips may cover the bulk of your server’s wages.

Regardless of how you feel about the service or the size of your bill, you should leave a gratuity of at least 15% to 20% of the pretax total. (If you had an issue with the service, bring up your complaint with the manager.)

You should tip when you use delivery and ride-share services, too. If you have groceries or a takeout meal delivered to your doorstep, etiquette experts say you should tip a minimum of $5.

And if you’re using a taxi or a service such as Uber or Lyft, tip 15% to 20%. These providers typically pay for their own gas and have other costs that a delivery fee or ride fee does not cover.

Similarly, tipping is customary in most travel and hospitality settings. If you receive daily housekeeping services at a hotel or other lodging, you should leave the staff a cash tip — about $5 a day is typical — in your room.

For anyone who carries or lifts something for you, such as a bellhop or a doorman, you should tip by the item; $2 for the first bag and $1 for each additional bag is standard.

For additional services, such as delivering your personal items to your room, a tip of $2 to $3 is appropriate.

A key to making sure you tip appropriately is to budget and prepare for it. For example, you can multiply the prices on a restaurant menu by 1.2 for a better idea of what you’ll actually pay. And it’s smart to always carry some cash, especially when traveling, says Gottsman.

Make sure you have small bills before going on a trip. Consider tipping with cash rather than your credit card at restaurants, because businesses often deduct credit card processing fees from workers’ tips, says Saru Jayaraman, director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

Make a plan for holiday tipping

The holiday season is traditionally a time to thank the service providers who help you throughout the year with a tip. You should prioritize those with whom you have a personal relationship, such as housecleaners, care­givers or other people who regularly work in and around your home. (Avoid giving cash to professionals such as your doctor, accountant or attorney.)

Before you begin doling out the dollars, be sure to budget accordingly. And always include a personal note or thank-you card, says Post.

Consider these recommendations for some common providers.

Housekeeper, nanny, dog walker and home nurse: Up to one week’s pay

Regular hairstylist, manicurist and trainer: Up to the cost of one session

Building doorperson and superintendent: $20 to $100 (amounts will vary depending on the level of service, your location and your budget)

Trash and recycling collectors: $10 to $30

Mail carrier: U.S. Postal Service employees may accept non-cash gifts of up to $20 in value (retail or restaurant gift cards are permitted, but cash equivalents, such as Visa or Mastercard gift cards, are prohibited).

Package deliverers: Delivery services such as FedEx and UPS often discourage or don't allow workers to accept cash or gift cards. Consider leaving a small care package with snacks or seasonal items, such as hand warmers.

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here .