Holiday Tipping Guide: Who to Tip (And How Much?)

Your Letter Carrier

Suggested tip: A small gift valued at no more than $20. Definitely not cash.



While the Postal Service is no longer a federal agency per se, its employees still follow plenty of government rules and guidelines, and one of those covers tipping.

Cash is specifically excluded under the guidelines, but “carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas,” per USPS . That value hasn't changed in at least 10 years. If you feel compelled to go higher, note this further caveat: Each worker can accept no more than the equivalent of $50 from any single individual in a calendar year. So you could gift again on say, National Mail Carrier Day – Feb. 4.

What about gift cards? They are okay, so long as they have no cash value.