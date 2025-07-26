Google Smart Home Devices Are Glitching and Users Are Frustrated

If you use Google smart home devices, like security cameras, speakers or doorbells, you may have noticed more glitches and technical hiccups lately. From delayed responses to outright device failures, users across the country are reporting a growing list of frustrating issues.

These problems aren't isolated. A surge of complaints has surfaced online, prompting a wave of discussion among Google Nest users. Many describe devices that are no longer responding to voice commands, randomly turning on or off or simply failing to perform basic tasks.

The situation has become widespread enough that Google publicly acknowledged the issue and promised a fix. For now, users are left waiting, navigating workarounds while hoping the tech giant delivers on its promise to restore stability.

Users report widespread problems with Google Nest devices

In a recent Reddit thread, Google smart home device users report numerous similar issues with Google Nest devices. Google Nest encompasses a wide range of smart home products, including those previously marketed under the Google Home branding.

Google Nest devices include security cameras, speakers, doorbells, thermostats, doorbells, routers and smart speakers. Those products can interact with each other and with Google Assistant, creating a smart home ecosystem that you can control with your voice.

At least, supposedly. Commenters on the Reddit thread describe devices that appear to be degrading and losing voice control functionality as they age. Users report issues where devices can no longer understand their commands or don’t respond to them at all.

In some cases, when asked to turn off the lights, the devices turn on a fan. Alarms continue sounding in other rooms after users have turned them off. Audio devices and smart speakers unexplainably stop playing, and TVs turn off mid-use.

The issues have gotten so bad that several users report turning off and disconnecting their devices entirely.

Why Google’s smart home glitches go beyond inconvenience

The issues many users are encountering with their Google devices are inconvenient and frustrating. But for some users, who rely on Google devices for their health and safety, the malfunctioning devices pose a real risk.

For example, some individuals set Google's alarm function to remind them to take medication on time. A missed reminder could mean a missed dose of medication, negatively impacting their health.

Others may use a Google smart speaker as a backup safety device to call if a fall occurs. Since smart speakers can be operated by voice, an individual who has fallen could potentially use the speaker to call an existing contact for help.

Google responds to growing user complaints

The discussion around Google smart home device issues caught the attention of the tech giant, and Anis Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Google Nest, addressed the concerns via two posts on X.

"Hey everyone, I want to acknowledge the recent feedback about Google Assistant reliability on our home devices. I sincerely apologize for what you’re experiencing and feeling!" wrote Kattukaran on the first post.

He followed up with a second post, writing, "We hear you loud and clear and are committed to getting this right – and making sure we have a long term solution that provides better reliability and capability. We have been actively working on major improvements for sometime and will have more to share in the fall."

The fact that Google acknowledged the issues and is working on a solution is good news for Google Nest users.

Tips for using Google smart home devices until a fix arrives

If you're having trouble with your Google Nest and Google Home devices, you can try troubleshooting the devices by restarting them, making sure they're connected to WiFi and confirming that you've installed all available software updates.

Since Google devices are having issues, though, basic troubleshooting may only get you so far. The Google Nest Help page offers some additional tips, and there's also an option to contact Google at the bottom of the page if you need more help.

If you can't get your devices working and you rely on them for safety, consider buying alternative devices to use until Google releases more information and a fix.

For example, if you use your Google Nest devices as a medication alarm, set medication reminder alarms on your smartphone, or you can buy a designated medication reminder alarm.

If you're worried about being able to get help after a fall, there are many medical alert devices that can call your contacts or emergency responders if you can't respond or make the call yourself. When shopping for medical alert devices, consider the type of device that's best for your needs, whether that's a pendant you can wear around your neck, a device that clips onto your belt or a wristwatch.

Be sure to carefully review all of the associated costs, too; many devices require a subscription to receive the monitoring services that would call 911 for you in an emergency, but some devices don't require a subscription. Make sure that the device you choose will work with your home WiFi or your cell service provider.

The fact that Google is working on a fix is encouraging, and hopefully they quickly identify a way to restore functionality to all of their devices. Until then, users may have to find ways to get by without the full functionality of their smart home devices.

Looking ahead for Google Nest users

It's a good sign that Google has acknowledged the issues and is working on a solution. Still, if your devices play an important role in your daily routine or safety, it’s worth exploring temporary alternatives.

Backup alarms, manual routines or even switching to another smart device brand can help bridge the gap until Google rolls out its improvements later this year.