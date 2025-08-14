One of T-Mobile’s Most Valuable Offers for Seniors
How T-Mobile’s 55+ plan stacks up with other providers — and the perks that can make it worth a switch.
Eventually, you become tired of the incremental price hikes cell phone providers assess. That's why it pays to shop around.
Recently, I made the switch from Verizon to T-Mobile. And since making the switch, I've saved around $40 per month. If you're looking to save on your cell phone plan, you're not alone. The average phone bill in the US is $157, according to WhistleOut.
Here's one T-Mobile deal for seniors I found offering plenty of cost-saving perks. I'll break down what you have to do to obtain these deals so you can decide if it's the right fit for you.
Here's how to get a free iPhone through T-Mobile
Let's start with devices. Most cell carriers offer incentives to upgrade your phone to a new one, provided you're willing to transfer your number over and stay on the plan for anywhere from two to three years.
T-Mobile offers an exceptional deal, as you can receive a free iPhone 16 after 24 bill credits. To qualify for this deal, sign up for the Experience Beyond plan and pay the sales tax and activation fees of $35 per line.
You'll receive a free iPhone 16 via 24 bill credits and up to $800 to pay off your old device. A savings of up to $1,629.99.
What makes this deal so enticing is that you don't have to trade in your old device. And, if you have a remaining balance on your previous cell phone, T-Mobile will issue you a prepaid Mastercard for up to $800.
Earn a plan discount if you're 55 or older
Another nice perk T-Mobile has that Verizon doesn't is that they offer 55+ plans. These come with all the features of regular plans at a discounted price.
To qualify for the free iPhone 16, you'll need to sign up for the Experience Beyond w/55+ Savings plan. This option is $130 per month for two lines.
It means you can upgrade to two free iPhone 16 devices and receive unlimited text, data and calling benefits for around $65 per month per line. This is a good deal for families who share a line and would like to upgrade their phones.
T-Mobile offers three plans for those 55 and older. You'll receive the same perks as regular plans, with a savings of up to $40 per month compared to regular plan pricing.
Here's how this compares to other providers:
Provider
Plan name
Plan costs for 2 lines
T-Mobile
Experience Beyond 55
$130 + taxes
Verizon
Unlimited Ultimate
$160 + taxes
AT&T
AT&T Unlimited Premium PL
$131.98 + taxes
Mint Mobile
Mint 55+
$15 per month per line, with 3 months prepaid
Further, you gain streaming perks. Unlike Verizon, which offers discounts on bundled streaming services, with T-Mobile, you receive Apple TV Plus, Hulu with ads and Netflix's ad-supported plan for free. These streaming perks alone save you up to $28 monthly.
Alternatively, if you're looking to save money and don't need unlimited high-speed internet or streaming perks, then Mint Mobile offers an affordable alternative. You can buy an unlimited plan for $15 per month, with three months prepaid.
Is T-Mobile's incentive a good deal?
Let's break down the costs: If you sign up and get two iPhone 16 phones, that's a savings of $829.99 per line. Next, the Experience Beyond 55+ Savings plan is $130 per month plus taxes for two years (required for the iPhone incentive), saving you another $40 per month off the regular plan price.
Then, when you factor in the free streaming benefits, it adds another $27.97 in plan savings. Combined, these incentives and freebies bring the total costs of your plan to around $41 plus taxes per month.
That's for two lines, two iPhones and free streaming services, making it an incredible deal to consider.
Is there anything I should know before signing up?
If you owe a balance on your old device, make sure to set up an arrangement with your old carrier before you switch. Per T-Mobile, the prepaid Mastercard typically takes 15 days to arrive.
The other thing is that if you take advantage of the free iPhone deal, you'll need to maintain service for 24 months to receive the total discount via billing credits. If you cancel your service before the 24 months are up, you'll owe a balance on your device(s).
Overall, T-Mobile offers exceptional savings for seniors. With their 55+ plans, you'll gain all the same perks of a regular plan at a discounted rate. Furthermore, you can get a free iPhone 16 with billing credits and up to $800 to pay off your old device, making now a great time to consider switching providers if you're searching for all these perks.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
