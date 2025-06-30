Is It Worth Getting a Free iPhone Through T-Mobile?

It's common for cell phone companies to offer introductory deals to entice you to switch services to them.

Sometimes, this can take the form of lower monthly plans and steep discounts on phones, like Mint Mobile does.

Or you can receive a free iPhone outright just by switching lines, which is exactly what T-Mobile is currently offering.

Let's break down the deal to see whether it's a good enough value to make the switch worth it.

T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone when you switch

If you switch to T-Mobile and port your number over, you can be eligible to receive a free iPhone 16 Pro for you and up to three other lines.

Given the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, this means a family of four can save close to $4,000 just by switching and choosing this device.

Sounds good on the surface, but what's the fine print?

First, you'll need to port your number over. If you were planning to switch carriers anyways, this isn't a big deal.

Before porting, you'll need basic information, such as your cellular provider's account number, PIN (if applicable), your phone number and address. Once they have this information, the process can take a few hours to complete.

Moreover, you'll also need to choose the right plan.

How to get a free iPhone with the Experience Beyond 55+ plan

Similar to other phone incentives, you'll need to choose the right plan. Thankfully, T-Mobile has 55+ plans, where you can save money and receive the same perks as regular options.

To qualify for a no-cost iPhone with service credit, you'll need to choose the Experience Beyond with 55+ Savings. This plan runs you $85 per month for one line or $130 for two, and includes the following perks:

A five-year price guarantee on your plan price

You can upgrade your phone annually

Unlimited talk, text and premium data

Unlimited hotspot data

Unlimited texting and 15GB of high-speed data when traveling to more than 215 countries

Free ad-supported plans of Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Hulu

Along with choosing the Experience Beyond plan, you'll need to maintain service for 24 months, as you'll receive a credit on each billing statement for the free iPhone, totalling up to $1,000 over two years.

If you cancel before the 24-month term, you'll incur the remaining balance on the phone.

Is the free iPhone deal from T-Mobile worth it?

It depends on your needs. If you enjoy having the newest technology, plan to travel often and enjoy streaming perks, the deal is an incredible value.

Sure, $85 per month is expensive on the surface. For two years, that's $2,040 plus taxes. However, once you start adding the incentives, you'll see how good of a deal this is.

First, you receive a free iPhone 16 Pro. On its own, it would cost you $1,000. Then, there are the streaming perks. You'll receive free subscriptions to Apple TV Plus, Hulu and Netflix. Combined, that's a savings of $27.97 per month, or $211.74 over the course of 24 months, provided the benefits stay the same.

These perks alone drive down the costs of T-Mobile's most expensive 55+ plan to a mere $35 per month over two years. And you receive a five-year price lock, unlimited data and the option to upgrade your phone every year if you want to.

Alternatively, if you don't need all the bells and whistles and just want a reliable network to talk and text, T-Mobile has other 55+ plans available.

The Essentials Choice 55 offers incredible value: You'll receive unlimited texting, calling and 50GB of premium data for $45 for one line or $60 for two lines.

Therefore, even if you don't want to take advantage of T-Mobile's free iPhone deal, they're worth a closer look, especially if you are 55+.