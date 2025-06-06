Mint Mobile Is Offering $440 Off Samsung and Google Phones Plus Half Off Unlimited Plans for Two Years

With prices everywhere going up, it’s more important than ever to keep an eye out for a good deal to keep costs down where you can. For those who need a new phone, Mint Mobile has a limited-time deal that’s hard to beat.

From now until the end of July, new customers can save $440 on a new Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 and get two years of Mint Mobile Unlimited for $15 per month.

The mobile network operator also has deals on Apple and other Google Pixel models that come with the $15 monthly Unlimited deal. Here’s what you need to know about the deal and what to consider before making the switch.

Get a new phone and a new plan for less at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile launched a new limited time promotion that lets new customers save hundreds on a new phone while also getting 50% off an unlimited plan for the next 24 months.

When you switch before July 31, you can get $440 off select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones while locking in 24 months of the Mint Mobile Unlimited plan for just $15 per month. Here are all of the phones that are $440 off at Mint Mobile right now:

Note that you need to pay the full price of the phone and the unlimited plan upfront to lock in these prices. So that does mean shelling out a few hundred dollars to start.

But it also means you’ll be phone bill free for the next 24 months. Plus, if you pay the upfront costs with a cash back credit card, you can earn some extra cash back to bring your total savings even higher.

While the biggest savings available right now are on select versions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9, Mint Mobile also has deals on other phones, including iPhones — and all of them come with one or two years of Mint Mobile Unlimited included in the price you see on the page.

Don’t need a phone? You can still save on Mint Mobile Unlimited

If you already upgraded your phone to beat the tariffs, you’re not out of luck. Mint Mobile allows you to bring your existing phone and phone number over. Just use the eSIM compatibility checker on the website to make sure your phone will work with Mint’s eSIM. If your phone has a SIM card slot, you can also just get a physical SIM to switch it over to Mint.

After confirming compatibility, take advantage of Mint’s limited-time offer on its unlimited plan. When you pay for 12 months upfront, you can get that full year of unlimited talk, texting and data for just $20 per month (instead of $30 per month).

If you’re not ready to commit to Mint Mobile for a full year, you can try it out by getting the 5 GB plan for just $15 per month for three months. That still comes with unlimited talk and text. But with the 5 GB data cap, you’ll want to make sure you’re using WiFi rather than data whenever possible.

Is switching to Mint Mobile worth it?

With plan prices as low as the ones at Mint, it’s easy to be suspicious of just what you’re getting. And there are a couple of important trade-offs worth considering before you switch. Some of the most important ones are the following:

While most of the United States is covered by T-Mobile’s network – which is what Mint Mobile uses – the actual coverage quality can vary. For those in urban areas, this typically won’t be a problem. But in more rural or remote areas, your signal strength might be spotty. Check your zip code on the Mint Mobile coverage map before switching.

Data is unlimited, but not speeds. The most important thing to note is that heavy data users will see slower speeds once they exceed 35GB in a given billing cycle. Your usage resets at the start of each billing cycle, so your speeds will return to normal then. You can avoid this issue by making sure you’re always connected to WiFi at home and only using mobile data outside. But if you’re out of range of WiFi for an extended period of time or just use a lot of data, this speed throttling will be noticeable and annoying.

The mobile hotspot is free, but data is capped at 10GB per month on unlimited plans.

You won’t get the T-Mobile streaming bundle that includes free Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV. Even though Mint operates on T-Mobile’s network, customers don’t get the same streaming perks. Still, with how much less you’re paying for your phone plan, it might still be cheaper to switch to Mint Mobile and then just subscribe to the streaming services you actually use separately — or take advantage of other streaming deals and bundles.

You can’t connect your Apple Watch or other wearable devices with cellular capabilities to your Mint Mobile plan. But you can use those features while said device is connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth or WiFi. If you don’t have any cellular-enabled wearables, this won’t be an issue. Just make sure you’re not paying extra to get one with that feature next time you upgrade your smartwatch.

Even with these trade-offs, Mint Mobile is still a great way to keep your monthly costs down. If you live in a covered area, use WiFi at home and don’t need the streaming perks offered by major carriers like T-Mobile or Verizon, you’ll enjoy the major savings on your phone plan while hardly noticing these limits.