Three Electronics to Buy Before Tariffs Hit (And One to Skip for Now)

Starting August 1, a new round of tariffs is set to take effect, and this one could hit your wallet right where it hurts: electronics.

President Donald Trump's tariffs will hit a wide range of goods imported from China. While not every device will be affected right away, many consumer electronics — smartphones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles — are likely to see price increases in the coming months. Retailers may absorb some of the extra cost at first, but higher prices almost always reach consumers once existing inventory runs out.

So, which devices should you prioritize? And which ones can wait for a future sale? Here's what you need to know.

Why tariffs may drive up gadget and tech costs

Earlier this summer, Trump reached a trade deal with China that paused additional tariff hikes for 90 days but kept in place the existing 20% “fentanyl” and 10% “reciprocal” tariffs on Chinese goods. That pause is still in effect and is currently scheduled to expire on August 12, 2025, unless extended.

On July 22, the administration announced that it had reached a trade agreement with Japan and suggested that a deal with the European Union was also in the works. However, the specifics of both agreements remain largely informal.

For countries without formal deals, tariffs are set to revert to pre‑April levels on August 1, meaning many electronics and components could still face higher import costs in the months ahead.

For consumers, this means many products — especially electronics that rely on global supply chains — could face price pressures in the near future, as retailers pass along higher import costs.

Retailers and importers are already bracing for impact. In a recent NPR report , experts warned that many consumer electronics will see a price bump as early as late summer, just in time for back-to-school shopping and ahead of the holiday rush.

That uncertainty is prompting many shoppers to move up their usual buying plans for back‑to‑school and the holiday season.

How tariffs might lead to higher electronics prices

Tariffs are essentially taxes on imports. When the cost of importing goods goes up, companies usually face a choice: eat the cost or pass it on to consumers.

For higher-ticket electronics, where profit margins may already be tight, those costs are more likely to be passed along, especially once current inventory sells through..

Even American brands aren’t insulated. Most devices rely on complex global supply chains, and critical components such as chips, batteries, displays and wiring often come from multiple countries, with China playing a major role in both sourcing and assembly.

Three tech items you should buy now

With prices likely to rise as new tariffs take hold, some electronics are smarter buys now than later. The items most at risk are those heavily reliant on Chinese components or with historically tight profit margins, products where manufacturers have little room to absorb added costs.

If you’ve been debating an upgrade, here are the categories to prioritize before prices start creeping up.

1. Smartphones

If you’re wondering whether to grab that new iPhone before tariffs take effect, the answer is yes — especially if you’re due for an upgrade. Smartphones are one of the most globally integrated products on the market. Tariffs could affect not just iPhones and Galaxies but also budget-friendly Android phones that often depend on supply chains in other countries.

Some retailers may offer back-to-school promotions or trade-in credits to ease the sticker shock, but prices may quietly start to creep up this fall, especially as new models are released. If your current phone is hanging by a thread, now’s the time to shop.

2. Gaming consoles

Game consoles have been tariff-sensitive for years, and this round is no different. While Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have tried to shift some manufacturing outside China , many of their components are still subject to tariffs. That means your next Xbox, PlayStation or Switch (and even some of the accessories) could get pricier.

If you’ve got kids eyeing a console for Christmas, or you’re a gamer planning to upgrade, locking in a price now might save you money. And with demand often spiking in the fall, waiting too long could also mean dealing with stock shortages on top of higher prices.

3. Laptops and tablets

Entry-level laptops and budget tablets could be among the first to reflect new tariffs. These devices often compete on price, which means manufacturers may not have much room to absorb increased costs.

Even if you don’t need one for school, a new laptop or tablet for remote work, travel or family use could be worth grabbing before the summer ends. Look for deals from big-box stores and tech retailers in early August, which may be your last chance at pre‑tariff prices.

What can wait: Smart TVs and streaming devices

Here’s one category where you can relax a bit: smart TVs. Many televisions are now assembled in countries like Mexico , Vietnam and South Korea, which are not subject to the upcoming tariffs. Even those using Chinese components have largely adjusted pricing over the past few years in response to previous trade shifts.

Plus, the best deals on TVs and streaming devices like Rokus and Fire Sticks tend to land in late November during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Unless your current setup just died or you’re outfitting a new space, it’s smart to wait until fall sales roll around.

Smart timing can help you avoid higher prices

Tariffs don’t always cause dramatic overnight price jumps, but they do apply pressure to supply chains and those effects eventually reach your wallet. If you’ve been meaning to buy a new phone, gaming console or laptop, it might be wise to shop sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, if you're eyeing a new TV or smart home device, you’ve got time and some better deals may show up later in the year. With a little strategy and smart timing, you can still save money and avoid paying more as new tariffs take effect.