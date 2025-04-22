Should You Buy an iPhone Now Before Tariffs Hit?
Tariffs could raise prices on tech imports, but timing your iPhone purchase right could save you hundreds.
You’ve probably seen the headlines about the looming tariff-induced price hikes for many goods Americans are accustomed to buying, including iPhones.
If you’re an Apple product user, you may wonder: Should I buy a new device before the temporary pause on phone and computer tariffs ends?
The answer isn’t a straightforward yes or no.
We’ll help you decide whether a new iPhone should be in your immediate future or whether you should save your money for now. We’ll also offer tips to make your next phone purchase cheaper, regardless of the tariff situation.
How tariffs can affect iPhone prices
Tariffs are taxes imposed on imported goods. Since many iPhones come from China and the United States has slapped the highest import taxes (up to 145%) on that nation, it’s understandable that Apple enthusiasts are worried about skyrocketing prices.
Shareholders are also concerned, and Apple stock has dropped 16% since early April 2025 amid tariff talk.
Currently, elevated tariffs for cell phones and computers are suspended. However, device prices could soar when the pause ends if the US and China haven’t reached a trade deal by then.
Should you buy a new iPhone?
It may be tempting to run (not walk) to your nearest Apple store and buy a new iPhone, but the big question you should ask yourself is: Do I really need one?
Pull your phone out of your pocket and take an honest look at it.
Is it several years old and barely functioning? If so, a new unit may be in order.
But if you’re like many Apple product fans, you eagerly purchased the latest iPhone soon after it was released. Meanwhile, the device you bought the year before still functions perfectly. While wanting the newest (and potentially best) model is understandable, your buying habit costs you a lot of money.
Let’s say you bought the latest iPhone for $1,000 in 2023. Then, you did it again in 2024. When you divide the purchase price by 12, your phone costs you around $83 per month — not including your service contract or accessories, like a protective case or AirPods.
Now, let’s say you only bought a new phone in 2023. When you spread the purchase price out over two years, your monthly cost drops to around $42.
Delaying your new phone purchase for three years results in just a $28 monthly price tag. While the difference isn’t a life-changing sum, it could mean more wiggle room in your budget or cash to invest.
Keep your iPhone longer
Your phone was built to last for several years, but if you have concerns about its potential longevity, there are many things you can do to extend its useful life, such as:
- Not using your device in extreme heat (when possible)
- Unplugging your phone when it’s fully charged
- Replacing your battery every few years (much cheaper than buying a new unit!)
- Updating your apps and the operating system regularly
- Cleaning the outside gently to prevent eroding the coating on the protective shell
It can also help if you’re willing to do a little troubleshooting and basic DIY maintenance when something isn’t working quite right.
For instance, you could cure poor battery life by cleaning the charging port or remedy subpar sound quality by cleaning the speaker.
How to save money on an iPhone
If you can’t (or really don’t want to) postpone getting another phone, there are several things you can do to stay within your budget and maintain communication with the outside world, including, but not limited to:
Making a trade
Due to price increases on new devices, your older model iPhone could be in demand and worth more in trade than you think. For example, if you go through the Apple Trade In program, you can get up to $630 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Haven’t bought a new phone in years? Even an iPhone 8 is worth up to $45 in trade. If you’re willing to part with your current unit, you could turn it into Apple and apply the value to the cost of the new device.
Choosing a downgraded model
The top-tier option of each iPhone release offers attractive perks, such as:
- A bigger screen
- A fancier camera
- A faster processor
- More storage capacity
But do you really need those features? Would you notice their absence in your day-to-day phone use? Compare models to assess the functionality at each level.
If you’re willing to forgo some bells and whistles, you can get a new device and save a bundle. For instance, the iPhone 16e (base model) starts at $599, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (top-of-the-line version) starts at $1,199.
Buying used
If you have your heart set on a specific model, you can still save up to 15% when you buy an Apple Certified Refurbished iPhone.
Apple goes through the device with a fine-toothed comb before putting it up for sale, replacing the outer shell and battery.
The company also guarantees the device’s functionality with a one-year limited warranty and ensures it comes with the same cables and accessories as a new unit.
You may be able to get a better deal through a different vendor. However, the phone may not come with the same (or any) warranty.
Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. Her words have been featured in Yahoo Finance, US News & World Report, and many other publications. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's in Psychology during her previous career in human resources.
Retiring Without a Partner? How Singles Can Maximize Their Savings
Retirement can be expensive, especially when you do it alone, surveys show. But there are ways to maximize your retirement savings even when facing your second act without a partner.
By Kathryn Pomroy
SRI Redefined: Going Beyond Socially Responsible Investing
Now that climate change has progressed to a changed climate, sustainable investing needs to evolve to address new demands of resilience and innovation.
By Peter Krull, CSRIC®
Here's When a Lack of Credit Card Debt Can Cause You Problems
Usually, getting a new credit card can be difficult if you have too much card debt, but this bank customer ran into an issue because he had no debt at all.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
33 Stocks That Could Rally 50% or More This Year
Analysts say these S&P 500 stocks have at least 50% price upside over the next year or so.
By Dan Burrows
Stock Market Today: Dow Drops 971 Points as Powell Pressure Ramps Up
President Trump is increasing his attacks against Jerome Powell, insisting the Fed chair cut interest rates.
By Karee Venema
Reminder: The Basics of Using HSA Funds
Health savings accounts (HSAs)can help you cover out-of-pocket medical costs. Just make sure you understand the rules and keep records of qualifying expenses.
By Ella Vincent
When Should You Hand Over the Keys — to Your Investments?
The secret to retirement planning? "The best time to hand over the keys is before you've realized you need to hand over the keys."
By Maurie Backman
A Checklist for High-Net-Worth Individuals: How to Protect and Grow Your Wealth
A strategic guide to managing, preserving, and expanding your wealth for long-term financial security.
By Dori Zinn
Earn a 50% Discount to The Cultivist With Capital One Venture X
Tour some of the world's top art museums for less when you use your Capital One Venture X card to score a 50% discount to The Cultivist.
By Sean Jackson