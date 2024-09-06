Is It Worth It to Upgrade to the New iPhone 16? Well, Yes.

The wait is over. Apple has officially announced the launch of the iPhone 16 on Monday, September 9, at its annual fall event. Excited? You should be. With a nod to the iPhone 15 series, this year’s lineup also includes four models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — with some big game-changing upgrades.

Even in light of all the excitement, is it worth it to upgrade to the new iPhone? Here’s what to expect.

New iPhone 16 features

The standard iPhone 16 is expected to include the Action button, now found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Every model of the iPhone 16 will also have a Capture button, which will allow you to capture photos without touching or interacting with the screen, as well as the usual chip upgrades and an array of shiny new pastel colors.

With reference to the “Its Glowtime” tagline, the September launch is rumored to include Apple Intelligence — Apple’s recent take on how AI can help people in their everyday lives, with a big focus on privacy. “Glow” is also the codename of macOS Sequoia, which means it’s entirely possible a new macOS will be released alongside the new iPhone.

You can expect the iPhone 16 also to feature a smarter Siri, writing help, generative image creation and text summarization. Even if Apple decides to fine-tune its AI features prior to the iPhone 16 release date, there are plenty of other AI upgrades to get excited about. For example, many of your favorite apps, like Messages, Photos, Mail, Maps, and Wallet, should see significant upgrades.

There are also undertones about the iPhone 16 models getting larger batteries, said to have a 6% (on average) increase over the iPhone 15, although some models may see a decrease. It’s also possible that Apple will stack battery technology to prolong lifespan across the lineup.

Camera upgrades

The new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are also expected to get bigger displays, increasing to 6.27 and 6.86 inches, respectively. All models are also expected to feature a vertical camera arrangement. So, instead of the diagonal camera arrangement on the iPhone 15, you’ll see a pill-shaped raised surface with two separate camera rings for wide and ultra wide shots. This arrangement is also expected to enable Spatial Video recording, not found on the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max may even feature a telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom, a significant upgrade over previous models. The iPhone Pro models should also see a 5X optical zoom, which can only be found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max currently. Rumor also has it that Apple may use micro-lens technology on the new iPhone, which will maintain or increase the brightness of OLED displays while possibly reducing power consumption.

New IOS and Pro Chip

All four iPhone 16 models will be equipped with A18-branded chips, according to the latest gossip. However, that could change and Apple could differentiate between all models. Still, it only makes sense that all iPhone 16 models will have the same chip because of the Apple Intelligence features set to debut in iOS 18.

Other noteworthy iPhone 16 features

With each model that Apple debuts, from the first iPhone that Apple introduced in 2007 to the latest iPhone 16 models, the features keep improving. This year is no different. Other iPhone 16 features may (or may not, depending on the model) include:

Faster Wi-Fi support

5G Qualcomm modem

Tetraprism lens

Macro-lens technology

Action button upgrade

Upgrades microphone

40W fast charging and 20W MagSafe

New thermal design to reduce overheating

Increased memory and expanded storage

Ultra-thin bezel and Titanium finish

New colors

New iPhone 16 price

We’re not completely certain, but the iPhone 16 could start at $799 and iPhone 16 Plus at $899. The iPhone 16 Pro may start at $999 and iPhone 16 Pro Max could start at $1,199. But that’s only an estimate and prices could be higher or lower. You’ll just have to wait and see.

How to upgrade to a new iPhone 16

One of the easiest ways to upgrade to the new iPhone 16 is through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade program. Benefits include:

You get a new iPhone every year—once you’ve made 12 payments, you can upgrade to a new phone every year. Just trade in your current iPhone and start a new plan.

AppleCare+ coverage is included.

Works with your current carrier.

Starting from $39.50/month.

Start by checking if you’re eligible to upgrade your current phone, then choose the iPhone you’d like to upgrade to, or stop by an Apple store to see the various models. Choose the level of AppleCare+ coverage you need, provide your carrier preference, provide a credit or debit card for payment, and return your old phone to Apple via a Trade-in kit provided. You can also visit your current carrier for the latest upgrade deals.

Should you upgrade to the iPhone 16?

If you’re still carrying around an iPhone 8 (or older), it may be time to upgrade. Clearly, there are remarkable changes and upgrades to consder, but before you commit, consider other reasons to hold off, at least for now.

The new iPhone 16 models will likely be larger. So if you want something that fits in your back pocket or a compartment in your purse, you may want to think twice. Like most Apple products, new iPhones are expensive. Consider your budget before breaking the bank. Do you really need all those extra features? Yes, the new camera may be a significant upgrade, as is the new A18 chip and battery life. But if you text a few friends or call your sister-in-law once a week, do these features really matter? And, while the new colors are nice, if you add a new case (add in that extra cost), you won’t really see the color anyway. AI upgrades can improve the overall function of Siri and other apps, but isn’t Siri just fine the way it is?

What else is new?

The September 9 event is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, with the former model to come in two sizes (1.89 inches and 2.04 inches). Apple iPods will likely get a new look, with other announcements related to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, and tvOS 18. We may even see the reveal of a new iPad mini.