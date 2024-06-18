Apple Shuts Down Buy Now, Pay Later Service in the U.S.

Apple is ending its Apple Pay Later service but will still offer users access to installment loans. Here's what you need to know.

Apple Pay logo seen on smartphone with bright pink and green lights blurred in the background
(Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By
published

Apple (AAPL) is shutting down its Apple Pay Later service, effective immediately, and will instead provide users access to installment loans offered through credit and debit cards and third-party lenders, such as Affirm (AFRM).

The news was first reported late Monday by 9to5Mac. "Starting later this year, users across the globe will be able to access installment loans offered through credit and debit cards, as well as lenders, when checking out with Apple Pay," an Apple spokesperson told 9to5Mac. As a result, Apple said it will no longer offer its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service in the U.S. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8