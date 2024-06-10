Apple's WWDC 2024 Kicks Off Today: What To Watch For
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins today and runs through Thursday. Here's what you can expect to see from the tech giant.
Apple's (AAPL) Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off today and runs through Thursday. The annual event is expected to bring several major announcements from the tech giant, including news on its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) initiatives.
WWDC is aimed at developers that create applications and software for Apple products. The yearly event is held to showcase Apple's largest software and technologies, which is done through keynote presentations and developer-focused sessions on its operating systems. Apple often makes product announcements during the event as well, including new lines of MacBooks and Mac Pros in recent years.
The WWDC 2024 keynote by CEO Tim Cook will begin at 1 pm Eastern time and you can watch on Apple's YouTube channel.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For WWDC 2024, technology information website Tom's Guide is watching for five announcements in particular – iOS 18, a GenAI upgrade to Siri, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and tvOS 18.
Technology blog TechRadar has similar expectations. Included in the things it is looking for are a smarter keyboard and battery management for the iPhone, as well as a more advanced iPad operating system and a more intuitive Siri.
For updates on WWDC 2024, you can follow Tom's Guide's live blog or TechRadar's live blog.
Is Apple stock a buy, sell or hold?
Ahead of what many experts believe to be the most important WWDC for Apple in some time, analysts are overwhelmingly bullish toward the Dow Jones stock.
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the consensus analyst target price for AAPL stock is $205.41, representing implied upside of about 5% to current levels. Additionally, the consensus recommendation is Buy.
Financial service firm Wedbush is one of the most bullish outfits on the blue chip stock with a Buy rating and a Street-high $275 price target.
This is a key event for Apple "as the pressure to bring a generative AI stack of technology for developers and consumers is front and center with Cook & Co. set to make history for Cupertino," says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. "We believe AI technology being introduced into the Apple ecosystem will bring ample monetization opportunities on both the services as well as iPhone and hardware front."
The analyst also believes these AI initiatives will add "$30 to $40 per share to the Cupertino growth story as the vision starts to play out within the golden installed base of 2.2 billion iOS devices."
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Southwest Airlines Stock Soars on Elliott Investment Stake
Elliott Investment Management revealed a massive stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for several changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Noble To Buy Diamond Offshore Drilling: What To Know
If Noble's bid for Diamond Offshore goes through, it will create one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Southwest Airlines Stock Soars on Elliott Investment Stake
Elliott Investment Management revealed a massive stake in Southwest Airlines and plans to push for several changes. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Noble To Buy Diamond Offshore Drilling: What To Know
If Noble's bid for Diamond Offshore goes through, it will create one of the world's largest offshore drilling companies.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
When Will the Fed Cut Rates? The Experts Weigh In
Federal Reserve The timing of the first quarter-point cut to the federal funds rate remains as opaque as ever.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Struggle After May Jobs Report
While the main indexes made modest moves after this morning's hotter-than-expected payrolls data, GameStop took a notable dive.
By Karee Venema Published
-
May's Jobs Growth Blows Past Forecasts: What the Experts Are Saying
Jobs Report A blowout jobs report and a bit of wage inflation means a Fed pivot towards easing will have to wait.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
GameStop Stock Adds To Losses After Roaring Kitty Livestream
GameStop shares were already lower Friday after an early earnings release and news of another stock offering, but fell further after Roaring Kitty's livestream.
By Joey Solitro Last updated
-
Samsara Stock Tumbles After a Beat-And-Raise Quarter. Here's Why
Samsara stock is trading lower Friday even after the cloud company disclosed higher-than-expected earnings and raised its full-year outlook.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Lyft Stock Gets a Lift on Long-Term Financial Targets
Lyft stock is trading higher Friday after the ride-sharing firm provided 2027 financial targets at its first-ever Investor Day. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published