30 Best Apple Deals Dropping Right Now
What are the best Apple deals? This April, find sales on many Apple products at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, B & H and more.
Tracking down the best Apple deals can be tricky, but not impossible. Right now, some of your favorite retailers are announcing big discounts and special deals on many of Apple’s best products. You may even save a couple hundred dollars (or more). But act now, or you’re sure to pay more later.
Best Apple deals right now
From MacBooks and iPads, to Apple Watch and iPods, here are some of the best deals we found. Hurry. Some of these deals end soon.
B&H Photo
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Reg Price $129.99. Save $30. Now $99.99
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air Kit with AppleCare+ (M2, Silver). Reg. Price $1,298. Save $250. Now $1,048.
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2, Midnight). Reg. Price $1099. Save $250. Now $849.
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, Space Gray). Reg. Price $2,499. Save $550. Now $1,949.
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2, Silver). Reg. Price $1,399. Save $300.Now $1,099.
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air Kit with AppleCare+ (M2, Midnight). Reg. Price $1,298. Save $250. Now $1,048.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Plus, trade in your old Apple Devices and receive a Visa E-Gift Card as payment
Best Buy
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - 512GB SSD. Reg. Price $1,199. Save $150. Now $1,049.
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - 256GB SSD. Reg. Price $999. Save $150. Now $849.
MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop - 16GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,699. Save $100. Now $1,599.
MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop - 8GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,499. Save $100. Now $1,399.
MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop - Apple M2 chip - 8GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,299. Save $300. Now $999.
iMac 24" with Retina 4.5K display All-In-One. Reg. Price $1,449. Save $550. Now $899.99.
Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model). Reg. Price $2,099. Save $100. Now $1,999.
Target
Apple iPad mini Wi-Fi (2021, 6th Generation). Reg. Price $449.99. Save $100. Now $399.99 (only for Target Circle members)
Walmart
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB). Reg. Price $79. Save $10.57. Now $68.43.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm. Reg. Price $249. Save $60. Now $189.
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C). Reg. Price $249. Save $60. Now $189.
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (5th Generation). Reg. Price $569. Save $120. Now $449.
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 - GPS 41mm. Reg. Price $399. Save 18%. Now $329.
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip. Reg. Price $1,299. Save 8%. Now $1,199.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds. Reg. Price $129. Save 31%. Now $89.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation). Reg. Price $499. Save 6%. Now $469.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack. Reg. Price $99. Save 19%. Now $79.
Apple 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip. Reg. Price $999. Save 15%. Now $849.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Reg. Price $549. Save 5%. Now $519.
Apple iPad (9th Generation). Reg. Price $329. Save 24%. Now $249.
Verizon
iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited plan. Save $819.99.
AT&T
Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Reg. Price $27.78 per month (with eligible trade-in). Now as low as $0 per month. Retail price $999.99
Boost Mobile
iPhone 12. Reg Price $629.99. Now $199.99 (with new plan).
T-Mobile
iPhone 15 - as low as $0 when you add a qualifying line and trade in an eligible device.
Related Content
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Get your free Chicken Shack every Sunday in April - antibiotic-free chicken that's good for you
Shake Shack is giving out a free chicken sandwich, the "Chicken Shack," every Sunday in April — antibiotic-free chicken that's good for you.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
The Apple Card: Should You Get One?
The Apple Card delivers up to 3% cash back and other benefits to the Apple faithful. But Apple loyalists should also consider competing cards.
By Ellen Kennedy Published