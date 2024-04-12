30 Best Apple Deals Dropping Right Now

Tracking down the best Apple deals can be tricky, but not impossible. Right now, some of your favorite retailers are announcing big discounts and special deals on many of Apple’s best products. You may even save a couple hundred dollars (or more). But act now, or you’re sure to pay more later.

Best Apple deals right now

From MacBooks and iPads, to Apple Watch and iPods, here are some of the best deals we found. Hurry. Some of these deals end soon.

B&H Photo

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger. Reg Price $129.99. Save $30. Now $99.99

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air Kit with AppleCare+ (M2, Silver). Reg. Price $1,298. Save $250. Now $1,048.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2, Midnight). Reg. Price $1099. Save $250. Now $849.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, Space Gray). Reg. Price $2,499. Save $550. Now $1,949.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2, Silver). Reg. Price $1,399. Save $300.Now $1,099.

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air Kit with AppleCare+ (M2, Midnight). Reg. Price $1,298. Save $250. Now $1,048.



Plus, trade in your old Apple Devices and receive a Visa E-Gift Card as payment

Best Buy

MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - 512GB SSD. Reg. Price $1,199. Save $150. Now $1,049.

MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop - 256GB SSD. Reg. Price $999. Save $150. Now $849.

MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop - 16GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,699. Save $100. Now $1,599.

MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop - 8GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,499. Save $100. Now $1,399.

MacBook Pro 13.3" Laptop - Apple M2 chip - 8GB Memory. Reg. Price $1,299. Save $300. Now $999.

iMac 24" with Retina 4.5K display All-In-One. Reg. Price $1,449. Save $550. Now $899.99.

Apple - 11-Inch iPad Pro (Latest Model). Reg. Price $2,099. Save $100. Now $1,999.

Target

Apple iPad mini Wi-Fi (2021, 6th Generation). Reg. Price $449.99. Save $100. Now $399.99 (only for Target Circle members)

Walmart

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB). Reg. Price $79. Save $10.57. Now $68.43.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm. Reg. Price $249. Save $60. Now $189.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C). Reg. Price $249. Save $60. Now $189.

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (5th Generation). Reg. Price $569. Save $120. Now $449.

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 - GPS 41mm. Reg. Price $399. Save 18%. Now $329.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop with M3 chip. Reg. Price $1,299. Save 8%. Now $1,199.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds. Reg. Price $129. Save 31%. Now $89.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation). Reg. Price $499. Save 6%. Now $469.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack. Reg. Price $99. Save 19%. Now $79.

Apple 2022 13.6-inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip. Reg. Price $999. Save 15%. Now $849.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Reg. Price $549. Save 5%. Now $519.

Apple iPad (9th Generation). Reg. Price $329. Save 24%. Now $249.

Verizon

iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited plan. Save $819.99.

AT&T

Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Reg. Price $27.78 per month (with eligible trade-in). Now as low as $0 per month. Retail price $999.99

Boost Mobile

iPhone 12. Reg Price $629.99. Now $199.99 (with new plan).

T-Mobile

iPhone 15 - as low as $0 when you add a qualifying line and trade in an eligible device.