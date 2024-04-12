The Apple Card: Should You Get One?

Disclaimer We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship with advertisers.

The Apple Card is a sweet deal for the iPhone crowd, with some caveats. To get the greatest value from this credit card, you'll need to pair it with the wallet app called Apple Pay and an Apple device to make purchases, such as an Apple Watch, iPhone or iPad.

In exchange for your fealty to Apple, you get 3% cash back on purchases of Apple and select other products, 2% back on most purchases, and 1% back if you use your card alone, without using Apple Pay.

Best of all? The cash back hits your Apple Cash account every day, unlike many cards that make you wait for your rewards until after you have paid your monthly bill. And by linking your Apple Cash wallet with a high-yield Apple Savings account, you can start saving your cash back seamlessly at a competitive interest rate.

Apple Card overview

<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1679927&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fapple-card%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Apple Card This card is designed for fans of Apple products. When linked with Apple Pay, the card gets 3% cash back from Apple Store purchases, Uber and other merchants, 2% back at all other merchants that take Apple Pay and 1% back when using the card alone. Cash rewards are deposited daily in an Apple Cash or Apple Savings Account. Apple Savings account rate: Recently 4.4% <a href="https://www.kiplinger.com/personal-finance/banking/what-is-apy" data-link-merchant="kiplinger.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - apple.com"">APY. Annual fee: None. Sign-up bonus: None. Interest rates: Variable APR of 19.24% to 29.49%.

Pros and Cons

PROS:

Simplicity . With no points to track or travel miles to redeem, this card can save you time and brain cells.

. With no points to track or travel miles to redeem, this card can save you time and brain cells. Encourages saving . Apple does a good job of helping you save money. When you elect to have cash back deposited in an Apple Savings account, your brain may be less likely to think of the cash as free money to spend. The Savings account recently had an interest rate of 4.4% APY. While there are better high-yield savings accounts available, paying over 5%, the rate is still well above the national average.

. Apple does a good job of helping you save money. When you elect to have cash back deposited in an Apple Savings account, your brain may be less likely to think of the cash as free money to spend. The Savings account recently had an interest rate of 4.4% APY. While there are better high-yield savings accounts available, paying over 5%, the rate is still well above the national average. No waiting for cash back . It's deposited every day into your Apple Cash or Apple Savings account.

. It's deposited every day into your Apple Cash or Apple Savings account. Rewards stacking . By combining your Apple Card with Apple Pay and the loyalty programs of participating merchants, you can score some great rewards. For example, get 3% cash back when you buy gas, car washes or convenience items at Exxon Mobil stations and earn Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points, which you can redeem against a future purchase.

. By combining your Apple Card with Apple Pay and the loyalty programs of participating merchants, you can score some great rewards. For example, get 3% cash back when you buy gas, car washes or convenience items at Exxon Mobil stations and earn Exxon Mobil Rewards+ points, which you can redeem against a future purchase. No fees . No annual fee, late fee or foreign transaction fee.

. No annual fee, late fee or foreign transaction fee. Monthly installments . With Apple Plan, you can pay over time at a low interest rate, or at 0% for Apple products.

. With Apple Plan, you can pay over time at a low interest rate, or at 0% for Apple products. Happy customers . The Apple Card won Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. And the Apple Cash payment app won first in its category in the 2023 Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards.

. The Apple Card won Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study. And the Apple Cash payment app won first in its category in the 2023 Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards. Security. The card and payment app are designed for enhanced security.

The card and payment app are designed for enhanced security. Easy on the credit score. You can apply for the card and see your credit limit and interest rate without a hard pull on your credit. If you enroll, however, your credit score will be impacted, as is customary when applying for a card.

CONS:

No welcome or sign-up bonus. Some of the best credit card bonuses exceed $1,000, and other 2% flat rate cash back cards like Apple Card offer $200 bonuses.

Some of the best credit card bonuses exceed $1,000, and other 2% flat rate cash back cards like Apple Card offer $200 bonuses. No purchase protection . Unlike other credit cards, like those in the Visa Signature line, this card does not come with purchase protection (typically 90 to 120 days of insurance against theft or damage, depending on the card). That's a real consideration if you plan to buy a laptop or iPhone with your card for the 3% back rate. iPhones, for example, come with a 90-day warranty. After 90 days, you can buy Apple Care insurance for up to $149 for two years of coverage. Credit cards like the Chase Freedom Flex, on the other hand, offer smartphone coverage up to $600 for free.

. Unlike other credit cards, like those in the Visa Signature line, this card does not come with purchase protection (typically 90 to 120 days of insurance against theft or damage, depending on the card). That's a real consideration if you plan to buy a laptop or iPhone with your card for the 3% back rate. iPhones, for example, come with a 90-day warranty. After 90 days, you can buy Apple Care insurance for up to $149 for two years of coverage. Credit cards like the Chase Freedom Flex, on the other hand, offer smartphone coverage up to $600 for free. Encourages spending. Yes, we just said that the card can help trick your brain into saving money, but it can also entice you to spend more. That's because people spend more money — almost 10% more on average — when using mobile payments than when paying a physical credit card. This type of "frictionless" payment is just so easy, you don't have as much time to pause and think about your spending.

Yes, we just said that the card can help trick your brain into saving money, but it can also entice you to spend more. That's because people spend more money — almost 10% more on average — when using mobile payments than when paying a physical credit card. This type of "frictionless" payment is just so easy, you don't have as much time to pause and think about your spending. Not accepted everywhere . Although most merchants accept Apple Pay, currently, Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B and Sam's Club do not.

. Although most merchants accept Apple Pay, currently, Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B and Sam's Club do not. Uncertain future banking partner. The Apple Card partners with Goldman Sachs, but that relationship will be unwound over the next year or so. It's unclear which financial institution will step in to sponsor the card, or if any rewards rates will change.

Current 3% back partners

Here are the recent merchants that pay 3% back when you pay with your Apple Card with Apple Pay. Note that these partners may change.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rewards cards dos and don'ts

As with any rewards credit card, be sure to weigh these benefits against fees — although there are happily none in this case — and make sure you understand how to use the card effectively.

In addition, while reward credit cards are great if you use them wisely, always pay them off in full and on time each month to avoid interest, which can dwarf any rewards you earn. Don't change your spending habits to earn extra points. That's a slippery slope that can lead to overspending.

If this is your first foray into credit cards, or you just want a refresher, make sure you know how to choose a credit card. And ensure you are familiar with what counts as a good credit score.

