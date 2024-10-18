Get a Free iPhone 16 Pro With a New Line From Verizon

In September, Apple officially launched the iPhone 16 Pro at its annual fall event. Now, Verizon is offering it to customers for free if they trade in their old devices. Thanks to the phone's new features, like enhanced audio performance and updated camera quality, we say it’s worth upgrading to the iPhone 16 .

Don’t want to trade in your old phone? No worries. You can still score the iPhone 15 Pro Max, released in 2023, for free through Verizon. However, there are a few caveats.

Here’s what you need to know about Verizon's current iPhone deals, which won't last much longer.



Get a free iPhone 16 Pro

Verizon is currently offering a great deal on the iPhone 16 Pro for both old and new customers. To score a free iPhone 16 Pro, you’ll need to open a new line on a Verizon Ultimate Unlimited plan with an eligible trade-in. If you choose the Unlimited Plus plan, you’ll receive up to $830 off, and if you opt for the Unlimited Welcome plan, you’ll save $415.

For upgrades, the phone must have been active on the account for 60 days prior to trade-in. The smartphone trade-in must be from Apple, Google or Samsung. Another bonus? You can bundle in a free iPad 10.2 as well, you‘ll just have to pay for an additional accessory cellular line ($10/mo extra). The offer ends November 6.

Customers who don’t want to trade in a device can still get the iPhone 16 Pro for just $5/mo with a new line on the Ultimate plan.

Noted features of the iPhone 16 Pro include a customizable Action button, the new Camera Control feature, an A18-branded chip, Increased memory and expanded storage.

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free

New and existing Verizon customers who don’t want to trade in a device can get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free with a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan.

While it’s not the newest iPhone model, it’s still a top-notch device. Tom’s Guide rated it 4.5/5 stars, thanks to its strong and light design, stellar photo quality, 5x zoom and powerful A17 Pro chip.

This offer is available online only and ends on October 23.