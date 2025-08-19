Stay NJ Could Give You $6,500: The Deadline You Can't Miss

What’s better than two property tax relief programs? Three. And New Jersey residents have recently received their third through Stay NJ.

The new program is designed to assist eligible homeowners aged 65 or older (or those with disabilities) with their property taxes . Payouts are expected to roll out as early as next year. And the relief may just be in the nick of time.

A recent AARP report shows that 41% of New Jerseyans aged 50 or older have considered leaving the state, with 83% of respondents stating they’d likely do so for lower state taxes and cost of living elsewhere.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Stay NJ is supposed to encourage older homeowners to maintain roots in New Jersey . Will it motivate you to “stay”? Read on for eligibility requirements, the application process, and how much you could receive if you don’t miss the deadline.

Key Points

The New Jersey Stay NJ program is designed to provide property tax relief for eligible homeowners.

You can apply for Stay NJ with the PAS-1 application.

The application deadline for Stay NJ is in October 2025.

FAQs

Stay NJ program: Who is eligible for property tax relief in New Jersey?

New Jersey’s Stay NJ property tax relief program is intended to help eligible homeowners with their property tax bills.

Here are the eligibility requirements for residents to meet for Stay NJ:

Homeowners must be at least 65 years old (mobile homeowners and renters do not qualify).

You must have lived and owned your home for 12 months of the tax year.

Your income can’t be more than $500,000.

Suppose you made Payments-in-Lieu-of-Tax (PILOT) (payments made when the property is partially or fully tax-exempt) to your municipality. Those would also count toward eligibility for the Stay NJ benefit.

How do you submit the Stay NJ application?

Eligible homeowners must fill out the PAS-1 application to receive a Stay NJ payout.

PAS-1 is the new streamlined process for applying to various New Jersey property tax relief programs (if you are 65 or older or on Social Security disability).

Here are the steps for applying to Stay NJ using the PAS-1 application:

Go to the New Jersey State Division of Taxation website to fill out an application online .

. You’ll need to verify your identity using your driver’s license, state ID, or passport.

Have on hand your latest property tax bill or property information from the state Tax Assessor’s office.

Also, have your gross income from your most recent state income tax return.

If you prefer to complete the application process by mail, you can print a paper PAS-1 application and mail it to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

New Jersey residents who are eligible for PAS-1 may use the application for ANCHOR , “ Senior Freeze ,” and Stay NJ in 2025.

However, applicants under 65 or those who aren’t receiving Social Security Disability benefits cannot use PAS-1 and are not eligible for Stay NJ.

How much is Stay NJ?

Stay NJ reimburses eligible applicants up to 50% on their property tax bills, with a maximum of $13,000. This means you could get a rebate worth up to $6,500 for your property taxes paid during the tax year.

However, there’s one important caveat to the Stay NJ amount:

Stay NJ payouts are determined after calculating ANCHOR and “Senior Freeze” benefits.

This means the amount you could receive is net of any relief you already gained from other New Jersey property tax programs.

When will I get my Stay NJ payment?

Stay NJ checks are expected to go out in early 2026. This is typically after the “Senior Freeze” and ANCHOR program payments have been sent.

To check the status of your Stay NJ payment or for general New Jersey property tax relief questions, call 1-888-238-1233. You can also visit one of the state’s Regional Information Centers in person for more information.