New Year Brings New Jersey Gas Tax Increase: What to Know
As congestion taxes heat up between states, New Jersey commuters will pay more at the pump in 2025.
New Jersey motorists will receive a less-than-exciting New Year’s present: a gas tax increase. As of January 1, 2025, the state’s gas taxes increased by 2.6 cents a gallon.
Due to a bill signed earlier in the year by Gov. Phil Murphy, the fuel tax limit (the amount that can be legally charged on gas) has shot up from $1.948 billion to $2.032 billion. The limit will increase gradually until reaching $2.366 billion in 2029.
“We are pleased that this dedicated funding stream continues to provide billions of dollars across the State to support our critical transportation infrastructure needs,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio, in a press release.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
But how will the gas tax impact you? And what can motorists commuting between New Jersey and New York expect? Read on.
New Jersey gas tax 2025
New Jersey has two taxes that are colloquially referred to as “the gas tax.” They are:
- The Petroleum Products Gross Receipt Tax (PPGRT)
- The Motor Fuels Tax
The new law increases the PPGRT rate by 2.6 cents. That means, as of January 1, 2025, the PPGRT rates rise from:
- 31.8 cents to 34.4 cents per gallon of gas
- 35.8 cents to 38.4 cents per gallon of diesel fuel
The above taxes are added to the Motor Fuels Tax (a fixed rate) to calculate the total tax New Jersey motorists pay. Those totals for 2025 are:
- 44.9 cents per gallon of gasoline
- 51.9 cents per gallon of diesel
New Jersey gas tax rate increase in January
New Jersey’s gas taxes finance the state’s transportation trust fund (TTF), which supports roads, bridges, and other projects. The program will provide nearly $11 billion in infrastructure improvements over the next five years.
The PPRT rate will be adjusted annually to support the TTF’s revenue goals. For instance:
- If fuel demand falls, the tax rate will go up
- If fuel consumption rises, the tax rate may decline
New Jersey and New York: Trouble at the border?
While New Jersey motorists pay more for gas, some will likely pay more for their road use, too.
Beginning January 5th, New York City will implement a congestion toll for commuters. Manhattan motorists will be charged a $9 fee to enter the city during peak driving times.
And the toll will increase gradually — sound familiar?
As reported by Kiplinger, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy filed a lawsuit against the congestion toll, stating, “It could not be a worse time.” And that it puts “unfair burdens upon hardworking New Jersey commuters.” Murphy urged New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconsider the plan.
But whether the toll is adjusted or not, New Jersey gas taxes will keep the Garden State among the top 10 states with the highest gas tax. And residents wanting an electric vehicle in the state will no longer get a sales tax break on New Jersey EVs.
Overall, New Jersey motorists will bite the bullet on these new tax laws. With 2025 just beginning, costly tidings of taxes are rising.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Kate is a CPA with experience in audit and technology. As a Tax Writer at Kiplinger, Kate believes that tax and finance news should meet people where they are today, across cultural, educational, and disciplinary backgrounds.
-
-
Investing Moves to Make at the Start of the Year
After another big year for stocks in 2024, investors may want to diversify in 2025. Here are five portfolio moves to make at the start of the year.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Where to Retire 2025: Puerto Rico
Thinking of retiring in Puerto Rico? Beach-loving retirees can look to the Caribbean for a scenic and sunny U.S. island to call their new home.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
The TCJA May Help Nonprofits Next Year: Here’s Why
Tax Law A potential TCJA extension could help nonprofits. But is it enough to keep up with inflation?
By Kate Schubel Published
-
What Is a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD)?
Tax Breaks A QCD can lower your tax bill while meeting your charitable giving goals in retirement. Here’s how.
By Kate Schubel Published
-
New Law Delivers Tax Breaks to Natural Disaster Victims, But Is It Enough?
Tax Relief The legislation provides critical tax relief to thousands of natural disaster victims across the country.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated
-
End of Expanded Premium Tax Credit Would Drive Uninsured Rates Higher
Tax Credits Millions of people could become uninsured if Congress fails to extend the enhanced premium tax credit.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Over 162,000 Dreamers Cut Off From Affordable Care Act Insurance
Health Insurance A federal court in North Dakota has blocked ACA coverage for DACA recipients in 19 states. Here's what it means.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
IRS Could Lose Another $20 Billion in Funding
IRS A mistake in legislative language could soon risk the tax agency's Inflation Reduction Act funding.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
2025 Open Enrollment: Some DACA Recipients Can Purchase Affordable Care Act Health Insurance
Open Enrollment Your eligibility to purchase health insurance from the federal marketplace may have changed. Here's what you need to know.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Published
-
Florida Changes Homestead Exemption Property Tax Break
State Tax Property taxes have skyrocketed nearly 60% within the last five years in Florida, and its constituents are finally doing something about it.
By Gabriella Cruz-Martínez Last updated