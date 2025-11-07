More Than 1 Million Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Vehicles Recalled for Camera Issue. Is Your Vehicle Affected?
A software glitch in the Panoramic View Monitor system causes blank or frozen rear-camera images, triggering a massive recall of 2022-26 models.
If you bought or leased a Toyota, Lexus or Subaru in the past few years, it may be worth checking whether your vehicle is part of a new safety recall. Many models with advanced camera systems are affected.
Toyota and Lexus have recalled more than one million vehicles due to a software issue in the Panoramic View Monitor. Subaru models using the same system are included. The problem can cause the rear camera image to freeze or go blank when reversing.
This matters because rear visibility is a required safety feature. Even a brief loss of the back up camera image can create risk in tight spaces or driveways. Here is what to know about the issue and which models are included.
What to know about the recall
The core issue that caused this most recent vehicle recall is the software of the Panoramic View Monitor, which can intermittently cause the rearview camera feed to freeze or go blank when the vehicle is shifted into reverse.
This problem directly violates the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 111, which mandates a functional rear visibility system for all vehicles.
Rear cameras are more than a convenience these days. They’re a crucial safety tool. A frozen or missing rearview image could lead to accidents, particularly involving children, pedestrians, or other objects behind the vehicle that the driver cannot see.
Which vehicles and model years are affected?
Here’s a snapshot of the models involved in the recall:
Lexus Models
- ES (2023 – 2025) – Gas and Hybrid
- GX (2024 – 2025)
- LC (202 – 2025) – Gas and Hybrid
- LS (2023 – 2025) – Gas and Hybrid
- LX (2022 – 2025 Gas; 2025 Hybrid)
- NX (2022 – 2025) – Gas, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid
- RX (2023 – 2026) – Gas, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid
- RZ (2023 – 2025) – Electric
- TX (2024 – 2026) – Gas, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid
Subaru Model
- Solterra (2023 – 2025) – Electric
Toyota Models
- bZ4X (2023 – 2025) – Electric
- Camry Hybrid (2025 – 2026)
- Crown and Crown Signia (2023 – 2026) – Gas and Hybrid
- Grand Highlander (2024 – 2026) – Gas and Hybrid
- Highlander (2023 – 2025) – Gas and Hybrid
- Land Cruiser (2024 – 2025) – Gas/Hybrid
- Mirai (2023 – 2025) – Hydrogen Fuel Cell
- Prius (2023 – 2025) – Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid
- Prius Prime (2023 – 2024)
- RAV4 (2023 – 2025) – Gas, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid
- RAV4 Prime (2023 – 2024)
- Sienna (2025) – Hybrid
- Venza (2023 – 2024) – Hybrid
How dealerships will address the recall
Toyota and Lexus dealerships will update the vehicle software free of charge, which should resolve the glitch and restore proper function to the Panoramic View Monitor.
Notification letters to affected owners are expected to begin going out in December. If you suspect your vehicle may be included, you don’t need to wait.
Owners can:
- Visit the Toyota, Lexus, or Subaru recall website and enter their 17-digit VIN
- Use the NHTSA recall lookup tool here
- Call customer service
- Toyota: 1-800-331-4331
- Lexus: 1-800-255-3987
- Subaru: 1-800-782-2783
In most cases, the fix is a relatively quick software flash that can be done at the dealership, often without needing to leave the car overnight.
Why recalls like this are becoming more common
As cars become increasingly complex and software-driven, recalls like this are becoming more frequent. In fact, software-related defects have grown steadily over the last decade, now accounting for nearly 40% of all vehicle recalls, according to industry analysts.
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and safety technologies offer major benefits but also increase the risk of bugs and defects. Even a seemingly minor coding issue can cascade into significant safety concerns like a blank camera screen that could lead to a collision.
Automakers are racing to keep up with both consumer demand for high-tech features and government safety standards. Unfortunately, that often means some glitches only surface after thousands of vehicles have already hit the road.
Taking action to stay protected
While it’s unsettling to hear about a recall of this size, the important thing is that the issue has been identified and a fix is available at no cost to the consumer.
If you drive a Toyota, Lexus, or Subaru from the past few model years and rely on your rear or surround-view camera, it’s a good idea to check your VIN today.
After all, when it comes to safety, especially around visibility and reversing, it’s better to act sooner than later.
