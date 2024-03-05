GM Recalls Nearly 820,000 Trucks Over Tailgate Issue
The recall is due to concerns with tailgate latches on certain trucks, which could short-circuit, the NHTSA says.
Issues with tailgate latches on certain General Motors (GM) trucks have prompted the automaker to recall nearly 820,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.
The recall covers certain 2020 to 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500 and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 trucks equipped with a manual gate with power lock and release, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report. A total of 570,434 vehicles in the U.S. are affected by the recall, consisting of 311,368 Silverado and 259,066 Sierra vehicles.
According to CBS News report, the 820,000 vehicles recalled includes 249,000 GM trucks recalled in Canada.
The recall also includes GM's recall of 323,232 vehicles last month over the same issue.
“Under certain conditions water may intrude into these vehicles’ tailgates and come into contact with the electronic gate-release switch, potentially causing a short-circuit,” the NHTSA said in its report. “The gate may inadvertently unlatch while the vehicle is in park.”
If the gate becomes unlatched, cargo in the bed of the truck may fall out and become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said. Until the recall is completed, owners should check that the tailgate is closed and latched before driving, the agency added.
GM identified 136 complaints that alleged an unwanted tailgate opening occurred while driving, which prompted the recall, the NHTSA said.
Recall repair done for free
A GM dealer will replace the exterior touchpad switch assemblies at no cost to customers. Owners affected by the recall will be notified beginning on March 18, it added.
Owners with questions can contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. Owners can also contact NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit the NHTSA website.
GM's recalls so far this year include:
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- GMC Sierra 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- GMC Sierra 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024
GM’s number for this recall is N232426400.
How to check for recalls
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the NHTSA website.
To check for recalls of any GM model, you can visit the company’s Recall and Warranty website.
For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
