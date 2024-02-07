What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM

Issues with air bag seat weight sensors on certain Honda vehicles and tailgate latches on certain GM vehicles have prompted the automakers to recall a combined total of more than one million vehicles.

Honda is recalling a total of 750,114 vehicles. The recall covers certain model years of its Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, Civic Type-R, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline vehicles, as well as certain model years of Acura MDX, RDX, and TLX vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

GM is recalling a total of 323,232 vehicles. GM’s recall covers certain 2020 to 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks equipped with power-unlatching tailgates, according to the NHTSA.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

If your vehicle is part of either recall, you can take it to a dealer for inspection and replacement of the parts at no cost.

Honda Recall

In the Honda recall, the front passenger seat weight sensor in affected vehicles may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended, the NHTSA said in its report. If an airbag were to deploy unintentionally during a crash, it would increase the risk of an injury, the agency said.

The recalled vehicles are:

Acura MDX: Model years 2020 and 2022

Acura RDX: Model years 2020 to 2022

Acura TLX: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda Accord: Model years 2020 to 2022

Honda Accord Hybrid: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda Civic: Model years 2020 to 2022

Honda Civic Type-R: Model year 2021

Honda CR-V: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda CR-V Hybrid: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda Fit: Model year 2020

Honda HR-V: Model years 2020 to 2022

Honda Insight: Model year 2021

Honda Odyssey: Model years 2020 to 2022

Honda Passport: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda Pilot: Model years 2020 to 2022

Honda Ridgeline: Model years 2020 to 2021

Honda is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 18, NHTSA said.

Owners can also contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138, or reach out to NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website .

Honda’s numbers for these recalls are XHP and VHQ.

GM Recall

The GM recall affects vehicles equipped with power-unlatching tailgates. The NHTSA reports that the tailgate’s electronic gate-release switch may short circuit due to water intrusion, which can cause the tailgate to unlatch while the vehicle is in park. The unlatched tailgate may open while driving and result in a loss of unsecured cargo, which would also create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

The recalled vehicles are:

Chevrolet Silverado 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024

Chevrolet Silverado 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024

GMC Sierra 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024

GMC Sierra 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024

Owners are advised to check that their tailgates are closed and latched before driving.

GM is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 18, NHTSA said.

Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. Owners can also contact NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit the NHTSA website.

GM’s number for this recall is N232426400.

How to check for recalls

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the NHTSA website .

To check for recalls of any Honda model, you can visit the company’s Recall Lookup website.

To check for recalls of any GM model, you can visit the company’s Recall and Warranty website.

For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.