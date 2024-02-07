What to Know About The Recalls at Honda and GM
The recalls affect more than 1 million vehicles over safety concerns.
Issues with air bag seat weight sensors on certain Honda vehicles and tailgate latches on certain GM vehicles have prompted the automakers to recall a combined total of more than one million vehicles.
Honda is recalling a total of 750,114 vehicles. The recall covers certain model years of its Accord, Accord Hybrid, Civic, Civic Type-R, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline vehicles, as well as certain model years of Acura MDX, RDX, and TLX vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
GM is recalling a total of 323,232 vehicles. GM’s recall covers certain 2020 to 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks equipped with power-unlatching tailgates, according to the NHTSA.
If your vehicle is part of either recall, you can take it to a dealer for inspection and replacement of the parts at no cost.
Honda Recall
In the Honda recall, the front passenger seat weight sensor in affected vehicles may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended, the NHTSA said in its report. If an airbag were to deploy unintentionally during a crash, it would increase the risk of an injury, the agency said.
The recalled vehicles are:
- Acura MDX: Model years 2020 and 2022
- Acura RDX: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Acura TLX: Model years 2020 to 2021
- Honda Accord: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Honda Accord Hybrid: Model years 2020 to 2021
- Honda Civic: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Honda Civic Type-R: Model year 2021
- Honda CR-V: Model years 2020 to 2021
- Honda CR-V Hybrid: Model years 2020 to 2021
- Honda Fit: Model year 2020
- Honda HR-V: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Honda Insight: Model year 2021
- Honda Odyssey: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Honda Passport: Model years 2020 to 2021
- Honda Pilot: Model years 2020 to 2022
- Honda Ridgeline: Model years 2020 to 2021
Honda is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 18, NHTSA said.
Owners can also contact Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138, or reach out to NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website.
Honda’s numbers for these recalls are XHP and VHQ.
GM Recall
The GM recall affects vehicles equipped with power-unlatching tailgates. The NHTSA reports that the tailgate’s electronic gate-release switch may short circuit due to water intrusion, which can cause the tailgate to unlatch while the vehicle is in park. The unlatched tailgate may open while driving and result in a loss of unsecured cargo, which would also create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.
The recalled vehicles are:
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- GMC Sierra 2500: Model years 2020 to 2024
- GMC Sierra 3500: Model years 2020 to 2024
Owners are advised to check that their tailgates are closed and latched before driving.
GM is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 18, NHTSA said.
Owners can also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. Owners can also contact NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit the NHTSA website.
GM’s number for this recall is N232426400.
How to check for recalls
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the NHTSA website.
To check for recalls of any Honda model, you can visit the company’s Recall Lookup website.
To check for recalls of any GM model, you can visit the company’s Recall and Warranty website.
For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
