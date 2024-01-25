Ford and Kia Recalls Affect Nearly 2 Million Vehicles
Ford is recalling certain Explorer SUVs and Kia is recalling certain Sportage and Carnival vehicles over safety concerns.
Issues with trim retention clips on certain Ford Explorers and roof molding on certain Kia Sportage and Carnival vehicles have prompted the automakers to recall a total of nearly two million vehicles.
Ford is recalling 1.89 million Explorer sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for the 2011 to 2019 model years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Kia is recalling a total of about 101,000 vehicles. Kia's recall covers certain 2023 to 2024 model years of its Sportage SUV and certain 2022 to 2024 model years of its Carnival passenger van.
If your vehicle is part of either recall, you can take it to a dealer for inspection and replacement of the part at no cost.
Ford Explorer - Trim Retention Clips
For Ford, under certain driving conditions, the A-trim retention clips may detach and fall off the vehicles, becoming a road hazard and increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said in its safety recall report. The problem is that the clips may not be properly engaged, NHTSA said.
Ford is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 13, NHTSA said.
Owners can also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, or reach out to NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website.
Ford's number for this recall is 24S02.
Kia Sportage and Carnival - Roof Molding
For Kia, under certain driving conditions, the roof molding may become loose or detach, which can create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA said in its safety recall report. The remedy involves replacement or securing of the roof molding, the agency said.
Kia is expected to send letters notifying affected owners of the recall by March 15, NHTSA said.
Owners can also contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542, or reach out to NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website.
Kia's number for this recall is SC292.
How to check if your vehicle is being recalled
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any automotive make and model at the NHTSA website. You'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
To check for recalls of any Ford model, you can visit the company’s safety recall website.
To check for recalls of any Kia model, you can visit the company's safety recall website.
Separately, check out Kiplinger Personal Finance Editor Ellen Kennedy's tips on what to do given that Hyundai and Kia car thefts have spiked. She shares her personal experience after her Hyundai was stolen — even after having its anti-theft software upgraded as part of a recall remedy.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
