New List Out On Medicare Part B Drugs Eligible for Rebates
Some Medicare beneficiaries may pay lower coinsurance rates from April 1 to June 30 for the drugs, HHS says.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released a new list of Medicare Part B drugs that will have lower coinsurance rates from April 1 to June 30 if drugmakers raise their prices faster than the rate of inflation.
Under the Medicare Prescription Drug Inflation Rebate Program, some beneficiaries that use one or more of the 41 rebatable drugs on the list may save between $1 and $3,575 per average dose depending on their coverage, the HHS said. The agency estimates that 763,700 people with Medicare use one or more of the 41 drugs annually.
Last December, the agency released its first-quarter 2024 list of rebatable drugs under the program. There were 48 drugs in that list and Medicare coinsurance for certain Part B drugs on the list were expected to save some beneficiaries up to $2,786 per dose, HHS said at the time.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Drug companies are required to pay the rebates for certain drugs to Medicare when prices increase faster than inflation as part of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, which established the program.
HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement that the administration “will continue to use every lever we have to lower healthcare costs for more Americans.”
Drug price talks continue
In addition, drugmakers participating in Medicare's price talks on the first 10 Part D drugs sent counteroffers to the agency earlier this month, following Medicare's initial offer in February.
The drugs, covered under Part D, are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and Fiasp/NovoLog.
Negotiations are slated to end August 1. New negotiated prices for the drugs expected to be announced by September 1, with an effective date of January 2026.
Guidance on Medicare programs
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provides a variety of guidance documents on the rebatable drugs, price negotiations with drugmakers, and other Medicare programs. For more information on reducing coinsurance for certain Part B rebatable drugs under the Medicare prescription drug inflation rebate program, see this CMS fact sheet.
HHS also has launched LowerDrugCosts.gov, a new website for Medicare beneficiaries with information related to the drug pricing provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act as well as resources for Medicare enrollees and other interested parties.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Use An iPhone? You May Be Hearing From A Class-Action Lawsuit Group
A handful of suits against the iPhone maker seek to crack down on everything from app store purchases to messaging.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Capital One/Discover: What's In Their Wallet For You?
Push back on Capital One's planned merger with Discover is growing with one group of consumer advocates calling for a public hearing.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Capital One/Discover: What's In Their Wallet For You?
Push back on Capital One's planned merger with Discover is growing with one group of consumer advocates calling for a public hearing.
By Keerthi Vedantam Published
-
Lawmakers: Nix Social Security Offsets For Seniors In Student Loan Default
Offsetting Social Security benefits to pay for defaulted student loans can be devastating for some beneficiaries, lawmakers say.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Stellantis Recalls 285K Vehicles Over Airbag Problems
Defective airbag inflators on certain Chrysler and Dodge vehicles could rupture and cause injury or death, NHTSA says.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
How Much Would You Pay for Your Own Row of Seats on a Plane?
Some airlines offer options to pay for the seat next to you to be free. How do you calculate that value?
By Alexandra Svokos Last updated
-
Retirees are Getting Into Camping — Here's How You Can, Too
A guide to camping for retirees, as older Americans are increasingly trying out the unique time outdoors.
By Yvette C. Hammett Published
-
HHS Funding Secured As Major Government Shutdown Avoided
With passage of the fiscal 2024 appropriations package, Medicare and Social Security are among the key agencies to receive funding through September 30.
By Esther D’Amico Last updated
-
State Farm To Exit Homeowner Renewal Policies in California
State Farm plans to send non-renewal notices to 72,000 home and apartment policyholders starting this July.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
No, FTC People Will Never Ask You To Move, Transfer or Send Money
Scammers are using real names of FTC employees to trick consumers. Here’s what to know.
By Joey Solitro Published