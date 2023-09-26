What You Must Know About the Different Parts of Medicare

Medicare can be complicated, especially if you are a new enrollee.

But it's important to understand what benefits you will receive so you can decide if you want prescription drug coverage, an Advantage plan or additional coverage through Medigap. Below is a quick explanation of each part of Medicare.

If you're in a Medicare Advantage Plan or other Medicare plan, your plan may have different rules. But, your plan must give you at least the same coverage as Original Medicare. Some services may only be covered in certain facilities or for patients with certain conditions.