Six of the Worst Assets to Inherit

Leaving these assets to your loved ones may be more trouble than it's worth. Here's how to avoid adding to their grief after you're gone.

By Elaine Silvestrini, David Rodeck
published

The total value of an inheritance isn't just a dollar figure — what’s actually in an estate plan can matter significantly. Trillions of dollars will transfer from one generation to the next in the decades ahead, but not everyone will see their inheritance as a help; for some, it may be a headache.

The fact is, some assets are better than others to leave behind. Certain assets can cause arguments between family members or may have hidden costs. And sometimes, let’s face it, your kids just don’t want your stuff.

Timeshares
Timeshares

A timeshare is a long-term contract where you agree to rent out an annual trip to a resort or vacation property. These contracts last decades, sometimes for life, and are notoriously difficult to get out of. Even if you love your timeshare, think it’s a great deal and have had plenty of amazing memories, be very cautious about leaving it to the next generation.

Potentially valuable collectibles
Potentially valuable collectibles

Whether it’s gold coins, a rare stamp collection or a fine piece of artwork, there’s something special about seeing your wealth in a beautiful physical form and then imagining handing it off to your loved ones so they can enjoy it too. Another advantage of leaving collectibles as an inheritance is it can help with taxes.

Guns
Guns

Guns can present considerable problems as inheritances. They aren’t the kind of property you can just hand over to another person without, in certain cases, the proper registration or permit. The rules vary significantly depending on your state of residence and the type of firearm.

Operating businesses
Operating businesses

Most business owners spend a good bit of time on their succession plans. But not all. You may have neglected planning the succession of your family business, assuming it can be passed on like a brokerage account or classic car. Bad idea, advised Connecticut attorney Marissa Dungey, a partner in Dungey Dougherty.

Vacation properties
Vacation properties

Inherited vacation properties are another potential financial and emotional landmine, especially if you’re leaving one to multiple family members. “Kids behave when the parents are still alive, but once they’re gone, that’s when the fighting really starts,” said Carbone. “I’ve seen siblings stop speaking to each other due to fights over an inherited vacation property.”

Any physical property (especially with sentimental value)
Any physical property (especially with sentimental value)

Fights don’t just happen over rare and valuable collectibles. When it comes to family arguments, Romero finds they can happen with any type of physical property. Household and personal items can carry more sentimental value than money, which adds more emotion to disagreements. They’re also harder to divide. “Let’s say there are three kids,” Romero asked. “Who's going to end up with Mom’s wedding ring?”

