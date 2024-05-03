Six of the Worst Assets to Inherit

Any physical property (especially with sentimental value)

Fights don’t just happen over rare and valuable collectibles. When it comes to family arguments, Romero finds they can happen with any type of physical property. Household and personal items can carry more sentimental value than money, which adds more emotion to disagreements. They’re also harder to divide. “Let’s say there are three kids,” Romero asked. “Who's going to end up with Mom’s wedding ring?”

Another problem with physical property is that it’s harder to tell what it’s worth. For jewelry and antiques, Romero finds that people tend to overestimate what they’re leaving behind, perhaps building up unreasonable expectations. “Jewelry is usually very expensive to buy but loses its value quickly when you try to sell.” He also noted that antiques aren’t as popular as they used to be.

On the other hand, certain items might be unexpectedly worth a lot. He had another client with a wardrobe full of women’s designer suits that they were able to sell for a considerable amount. If Romero hadn’t thought to check, they may have just given everything away to Goodwill.

To avoid trouble, start planning out your physical property ahead of time. Make it clear who will receive what to prevent arguments. If possible, try selling what you don’t need while alive. That way you’ll be leaving more of the simplest, most effective inheritance of all: cash.

How to ensure your will is appreciated

So you don’t want your beneficiaries to feel they’ve been given a turkey. How can you avoid that? You’re leaving all this stuff and no one really wants to talk about death. Reich said you really should talk about this stuff to avoid compounding your loved ones’ grief when you’re gone.

“The best advice I can give is for the owners of any property they might want to pass on to their heirs is to have an honest conversation about it first,” he said. “Many times, the heirs will express that they simply don’t want the property and in those cases, the owner should sell it while they are still alive.”

Dungey has some additional suggestions.

For one thing, reconsider selling your assets while you’re alive, she said.

“Rather than selling an asset during lifetime and triggering capital gain, where an asset is to be sold rather than inherited, in the interest of family harmony, I recommend including a direction to the executor or trustee to sell the asset in the course of the estate administration,” she said. “The property would benefit from the step-up in tax basis on the owner’s death, and directing the sale will allow the costs of sale to be administration expenses that may be tax deductible.”

She also suggested you anticipate disputes over the value of some property, noting that estate values are different from insurance values, which, of course, are different from sentimental value.

“In addition,” she said, “a non-cash asset is not going to have the practical value of the equivalent cash amount. I advise executors to get an appraisal for estate tax purposes from a reputable appraiser with experience valuing the type of asset.”

Finally, look beyond the specific terms of your will. “Leaving a letter of wishes can be very helpful in reducing conflict because loved ones are likely to honor a decedent’s wishes,” Dungey said. “In my experience, while beneficiaries may not want a particular asset, they do want the value associated with it and so are unlikely to walk away unless the asset is underwater or the costs of ownership exceed the sale value (e.g. a timeshare).”

What to do if you inherit something you don’t want

Let’s say you’re the unlucky heir of someone who didn’t take this advice. Now you’ve got a timeshare in a place you’ll never visit, the German army pistol grandpa got in Europe or Great Aunt Louise’s Bösendorfer (and you live in an apartment and don’t even play piano.) You don't even have a yard big enough for Grandpa’s strangely valuable assortment of garden gnomes.

Do you have to accept your unwanted inheritance?

Well no, although your refusal may create a headache for the executor of the estate.

You could refuse an inheritance, also known as disclaiming it.

Dungey said disclaiming “would cause the property to pass to the next taker in line and does not relieve the executor of the asset if probate has been initiated.”

Consequently, a “comprehensive will should give the executor the power to abandon any estate property, including the power to abstain from payment of associated fees and letting property be foreclosed upon or sold for nominal consideration.”

Reich said his advice “depends on the property, but in the past, I have had clients try to donate the asset in the case of property and in some cases, even collectibles. I try to get them to sell the collection as a whole to a dealer if possible.”

Reich pointed out that the price the collection fetches from a dealer “will be far less than the actual retail value.” But the seller would avoid the hassle of selling off each piece individually, especially if they’re not experts in the worth of the items.