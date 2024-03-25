Stellantis Recalls 285K Vehicles Over Airbag Problems

Stellantis is recalling 284,982 vehicles in the U.S. due to issues with the right and left side curtain airbag inflators on certain models.

The recall covers certain 2018 to 2021 model year Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger vehicles.

“The right and left side curtain air bag inflators may rupture due to a manufacturing defect,” according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report. “An inflator rupture may result in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death.”

A Dodge or Chrylsler dealer will replace both side curtain airbags for free, the NHTSA said. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 3, it added.

Owners with questions or concerns may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA’s number for this recall is 19B.

Owners may also call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website .

How to check for recalls

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs. One issue that is becoming increasingly common is faulty software, which some carmakers are looking to resolve through remote updates .

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any vehicles at NHTSA recall page .

To check for recalls of any Chrysler model, visit the company’s Check Recall website.

To check for recalls of any Dodge model, you can visit the company's Check Recall website.

For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

To make your car last longer , experts advise that you make sure it gets regular maintenance service.

It’s important to stay updated on alerts related to your vehicle to maintain safety while driving. While repairs under a manufacturer's recall do not require insurance and do not need to be reported, according to The Motley Fool , knowing what car insurance covers can be a good idea.

And when you need to take your car to the shop for repairs, doing some research ahead of time on websites such as YourMechanic and RepairPal could help you determine if the repair estimate matches the diagnosed problem.