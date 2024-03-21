Mercedes-Benz Recalls 116,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Issues with the ground cable connections on certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles have prompted the automaker to recall 116,020 vehicles in the U.S.

The recall covers certain 2019 to 2024 model years of 11 Mercedes-Benz vehicles that could have insufficient tightening of the ground cable connection under the front passenger seat, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report.

“In combination with the high electrical currents potentially flowing through this connection, the temperature in this area might increase,” the NHTSA said in the report. “As a consequence, a risk of fire cannot be ruled out completely.”

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350

2020-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580

2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450

2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S

2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

A Mercedes-Benz dealer will inspect and tighten the 48-volt ground connection, as necessary, for no charge, the NHTSA said . Owners affected by the recall will be notified before May 14, it added.

Owners with questions can contact Mercedes-Benz USA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. They can also call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website .

How to check for recalls

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs. One issue that is becoming increasingly common is faulty software, which some car makers are looking to resolve through remote updates.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any vehicles at the NHTSA website .

To check for recalls of any Mercedes-Benz model, you can visit the company’s Recall Information website.

For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

To make your car last longer , experts advise that you make sure it gets regular maintenance service.

When you need to take your car to the shop for repairs, doing some research ahead of time on websites such as YourMechanic and RepairPal could help you determine if the repair estimate matches the diagnosed problem.