Mercedes-Benz Recalls 116,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk
The recall is due to concerns with a ground cable lug that could not be secured correctly, the NHTSA says.
Issues with the ground cable connections on certain Mercedes-Benz vehicles have prompted the automaker to recall 116,020 vehicles in the U.S.
The recall covers certain 2019 to 2024 model years of 11 Mercedes-Benz vehicles that could have insufficient tightening of the ground cable connection under the front passenger seat, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report.
“In combination with the high electrical currents potentially flowing through this connection, the temperature in this area might increase,” the NHTSA said in the report. “As a consequence, a risk of fire cannot be ruled out completely.”
The recall affects the following vehicles:
- 2023-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350
- 2020-2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450
- 2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE 580
- 2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450
- 2020-2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580
- 2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600
- 2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53
- 2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63
- 2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe
- 2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
- 2021-2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S Coupe
A Mercedes-Benz dealer will inspect and tighten the 48-volt ground connection, as necessary, for no charge, the NHTSA said. Owners affected by the recall will be notified before May 14, it added.
Owners with questions can contact Mercedes-Benz USA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. They can also call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit the NHTSA website.
How to check for recalls
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs. One issue that is becoming increasingly common is faulty software, which some car makers are looking to resolve through remote updates.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any vehicles at the NHTSA website.
To check for recalls of any Mercedes-Benz model, you can visit the company’s Recall Information website.
For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
To make your car last longer, experts advise that you make sure it gets regular maintenance service.
When you need to take your car to the shop for repairs, doing some research ahead of time on websites such as YourMechanic and RepairPal could help you determine if the repair estimate matches the diagnosed problem.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
