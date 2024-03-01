What To Know About Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall
The recall concerns an issue that could cause a loss of vehicle control, NHTSA says.
Chrysler is recalling 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees over an issue with the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle.
The recall affects certain model year 2021 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.
“The upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its report. The loss of control increases the risk of a crash, it added.
A Chrysler dealer will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts at no cost to customers, NHTSA said. Owners affected by the recall will be notified via letters through the mail on April 12, it added.
NHTSA said that owners may also contact Chrysler’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or reach out to NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline by calling 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visiting the NHTSA website.
The number for this recall is 10B.
How to check for recalls
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the NHTSA website.
To check for recalls of any Chrysler model, you can visit the company’s Check Recall website.
For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
Free guides on car recalls
The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports (CR) provides a guide on car recalls that answers common questions. The guide includes links such as: CR's car recall tracker; how to write a car safety complaint to the NHTSA; how to make sure the used car you want doesn't need recall work; and how to avoid hidden damage on a used car.
In addition, Edmunds.com offers a "quick guide" to recalls, which explains terms as well as the NHTSA's responsibilities. The site also includes links to the company's maintenance guide and a range of its other resources.
