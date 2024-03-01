What To Know About Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall

The recall concerns an issue that could cause a loss of vehicle control, NHTSA says.

The word "recall" written in yellow paint on a road.
(Image credit: Gustavo Frazao, Getty Images)
Joey Solitro
By Joey Solitro
published

Chrysler is recalling 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees over an issue with the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle.

The recall affects certain model year 2021 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

“The upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in its report. The loss of control increases the risk of a crash, it added.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

A Chrysler dealer will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts at no cost to customers, NHTSA said. Owners affected by the recall will be notified via letters through the mail on April 12, it added.

NHTSA said that owners may also contact Chrysler’s customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or reach out to NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline by calling 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visiting the NHTSA website.

The number for this recall is 10B.

How to check for recalls

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the NHTSA website.

To check for recalls of any Chrysler model, you can visit the company’s Check Recall website.

For each of these websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

Free guides on car recalls

The nonprofit organization Consumer Reports (CR) provides a guide on car recalls that answers common questions. The guide includes links such as: CR's car recall tracker; how to write a car safety complaint to the NHTSA; how to make sure the used car you want doesn't need recall work; and how to avoid hidden damage on a used car.

In addition, Edmunds.com offers a "quick guide" to recalls, which explains terms as well as the NHTSA's responsibilities. The site also includes links to the company's maintenance guide and a range of its other resources.

Related Content

Joey Solitro
Joey Solitro
Contributor

Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8