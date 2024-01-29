Tesla Recalls Nearly 200,000 Cars Over Camera Issue
The Tesla recall involves the rearview camera on certain models.
An issue with the rearview camera on certain Tesla models has prompted the electric vehicle maker to recall nearly 200,000 vehicles.
The recall affects Model S, X and Y vehicles in the 2023 model year that are equipped with a full self-driving computer 4.0 and running certain software release versions, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The software versions are 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.
“Instability of these software versions may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying,” the NHTSA said in the report. A rearview image that does not display as the driver is backing up decreases the driver's visibility and raises the risk of a crash, it added.
Tesla says it released an over-the-air software update to fix the issue at no cost to customers. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on March 22. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Tesla’s customer service at 1-877-798-3752.
Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-00-002.
How to check for recalls
Last December, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles over issues with its Basic Autopilot package. This recall affected vehicles in the 2012 and 2023 model years that are equipped with the company's Autosteer feature. An over-the-air software update to fix the problem was scheduled to be sent to affected vehicles on or shortly after December 12, 2023, with any remaining affected vehicles set to receive a software update at a later date, the NHTSA said.
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any automotive make and model at the NHTSA website.
You can search for Tesla vehicles specifically in the Recall section of its website.
For both websites, you'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
To make your car last longer, experts advise that you make sure it gets regular maintenance service.
When you need to take your car to the shop for repairs, doing some research ahead of time on websites such as YourMechanic and RepairPal could help you determine if the repair estimate matches the diagnosed problem.
