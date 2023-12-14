Tesla Recalls More Than 2 Million Vehicles

An issue with Tesla’s Basic Autopilot package has prompted the electric vehicle maker to recall over two million vehicles.

The recall affects 2.03 million Tesla vehicles in the 2012 to 2023 model years that are equipped with its Autosteer feature , according to the National Highway Traffice Safety Administration (NHTSA)

“In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse,” the NHTSA said in the report.

Affected vehicles will receive an over-the-air software update that will fix the problem on or shortly after December 12, 2023 at no cost to customers, and any remaining affected vehicles will receive a software update at a later date, the NHTSA said.

All Tesla stores and service centers were notified of the recall on December 12 and owner notification letters will be mailed by February 10.

How to check if your Tesla is being recalled

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any automotive make and model at the NHTSA website . You can search for Tesla vehicles specifically in the Recall section of its website. You'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

