Top 10 Electric Cars in the U.S. — Most Popular EVs
Electric car sales have skyrocketed, even during a market slump. We list the top-selling EVs in the U.S. Who knows, you might be driving one in years to come.
EV car sales have skyrocketed in the U.S., even during a car market slump. It’s a trend that's impossible to ignore — that the market already seems to be consolidating around the idea that the future of cars is electric. According to Forbes (opens in new tab), in Q2 2022, sales of electric vehicles accounted for 5.6% of the total automotive sales, worth around 229.07 billion. Per a recent report published by Extrapolate (opens in new tab), the electric vehicle market is set to surpass 691.56 billion by 2028. To add to the trifecta of research studies, Goldman Sachs Research (opens in new tab) forecasts that electric vehicles will make up half of all global car sales by 2035.
This massive increase in sales interest can be attributed to a number of factors including energy efficiency (which has jumped into focus as energy costs and gas prices have soared), improved performance, more choice of cars, and of course, government incentives (the EV tax credit). The EV tax credit — part of the improved Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August 2022 — is designed to encourage the use of “clean” vehicles. The act includes a $7,500 credit for people buying electric cars and extends the tax credit to 2032. The exact amount of the credit is based on a calculation that considers factors like the vehicle’s sourcing and assembly.
An EV/electric vehicle does everything a gasoline car does — gets you around, operates the air conditioning, plays music — but uses stored battery power. No gasoline is burned by the vehicle, period. Hybrids don’t qualify, nor do their descendants, plug-in hybrid vehicles.
Read on to find out the 10 most popular electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past 12 months:
Tesla Model Y
Units Sold: 252,000
Starting at: $43,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 330 miles
With one of the best charging networks, high performance, and a minimal but luxurious interior, the Tesla Model Y is on its way to becoming the top-selling EV in the world.
Tesla Model 3
Units Sold: 240,000
Starting at: $43,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 270 miles
The Tesla Model 3 was originally released to be a more affordable option for buyers. Even with the "cheapest" price tag, the Tesla 3 still packs a punch.
Tesla Model S
Units Sold: 176,000
Starting at: $94,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/121/112 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 402 miles
One of the "OGs" in the mainstream EV market, the Model S offers some of the best long-range capabilities while boosting a sleek interior.
Kia EV6
Units Sold: 80,000
Starting at: $48,700
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/135/100 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 310 miles
The Kia EV6 is one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles. According to Kelly Blue Book, the EV6 charges 14.5 miles per every minute.
Tesla Model X
Units Sold: 66,700
Starting at: $109,990
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 105/109/101 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 348 miles
The Model X is the largest in the Tesla lineup making it a perfect go-to family car.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Units Sold: 39,500
Starting at: $46,895
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 100/105/93 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 245 miles
The Mustang Mach-E is the first out of two Fords on our list. The Mach-E doesn't fit the "sporty" appeal of other past Mustang releases, but underneath, this EV sports a V8 engine still giving you that classic Mustang feel when you put your foot down.
Chevrolet Bolt
Units Sold: 38,100
Starting at: $26,500
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 118/127/108 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 260 miles
The Bolt is the smallest vehicle on this list. Don't let this deter you, according to GM, it was the “number 1 mainstream EV in the Q3 and Q4." Not bad.
Hyundai IONIQ 5
Units Sold: 21,000
Starting at: $39,950
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 110/127/94 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 300 miles
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is probably the most unique-looking vehicle on this list. With a combination of both linear and curvature components, this EV might feel like you're stepping into the future.
Volkswagen ID.4
Units Sold: 20,500
Starting at: $38,995
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 275 miles
From its practical everyday use to its rich interior, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a high-performing EV with a luxury feel that costs half the amount of other cars in its category.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Units Sold: 15,600
Starting at: $38,995
EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe
EPA Range (max): 320 miles
The F-150 Lightning wasn't the first electric truck to hit the road, but after its reveal in 2021, Ford received over 200,000 reservations. Since then, it has continued to be the top-selling EV truck.
Quincy is the digital producer at Kiplinger. He joined Kiplinger in May 2021. Before, he worked at Agora Financial - Paradigm Press and was a contributing writer for several other online media publications.
In his current role at Kiplinger, Quincy produces several of our newsletters including Kiplinger Today, Investing Weekly, Tax Tips, Kiplinger’s Special Report, and Closing Bell. At the same time, he writes numerous articles every month.
Quincy hails from Baltimore, Maryland, and graduated from Towson University with a degree in History. When he’s not working he’s taking his dogs for a walk or fishing.
