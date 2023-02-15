Top 10 Electric Cars in the U.S. — Most Popular EVs

Electric car sales have skyrocketed, even during a market slump. We list the top-selling EVs in the U.S. Who knows, you might be driving one in years to come.

Tesla Model Y
(Image credit: Getty Images )
By Quincy Williamson
published

EV car sales have skyrocketed in the U.S., even during a car market slump. It’s a trend that's impossible to ignore — that the market already seems to be consolidating around the idea that the future of cars is electric. According to Forbes (opens in new tab), in Q2 2022, sales of electric vehicles accounted for 5.6% of the total automotive sales, worth around 229.07 billion. Per a recent report published by Extrapolate (opens in new tab), the electric vehicle market is set to surpass 691.56 billion by 2028. To add to the trifecta of research studies, Goldman Sachs Research (opens in new tab) forecasts that electric vehicles will make up half of all global car sales by 2035.

This massive increase in sales interest can be attributed to a number of factors including energy efficiency (which has jumped into focus as energy costs and gas prices have soared), improved performance, more choice of cars, and of course, government incentives (the EV tax credit). The EV tax credit — part of the improved Inflation Reduction Act that passed in August 2022 — is designed to encourage the use of “clean” vehicles. The act includes a $7,500 credit for people buying electric cars and extends the tax credit to 2032. The exact amount of the credit is based on a calculation that considers factors like the vehicle’s sourcing and assembly.

An EV/electric vehicle does everything a gasoline car does — gets you around, operates the air conditioning, plays music — but uses stored battery power. No gasoline is burned by the vehicle, period. Hybrids don’t qualify, nor do their descendants, plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Read on to find out the 10 most popular electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past 12 months: 

1/10
Tesla Model Y
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Tesla Model Y

Units Sold: 252,000

Starting at: $43,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 330 miles 

With one of the best charging networks, high performance, and a minimal but luxurious interior, the Tesla Model Y is on its way to becoming the top-selling EV in the world. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

2/10
Tesla Model 3
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Tesla Model 3

Units Sold: 240,000

Starting at: $43,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 142/150/133 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 270 miles 

The Tesla Model 3 was originally released to be a more affordable option for buyers. Even with the "cheapest" price tag, the Tesla 3 still packs a punch. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

3/10
Tesla Model S
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Tesla Model S

Units Sold: 176,000

Starting at: $94,990

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 117/121/112 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 402 miles

One of the "OGs" in the mainstream EV market, the Model S offers some of the best long-range capabilities while boosting a sleek interior. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

4/10
Kia EV6
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Kia EV6

Units Sold: 80,000

Starting at:  $48,700 

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway:  117/135/100 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 310 miles  

The Kia EV6 is one of the fastest-charging electric vehicles. According to Kelly Blue Book, the EV6 charges 14.5 miles per every minute. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

5/10
Tesla Model X
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Tesla Model X

Units Sold: 66,700

Starting at: $109,990 

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 105/109/101  MPGe

EPA Range (max): 348 miles  

The Model X is the largest in the Tesla lineup making it a perfect go-to family car. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

6/10
Ford Mustang Mach-E
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Units Sold: 39,500

Starting at: $46,895

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 100/105/93 MPGe 

EPA Range (max): 245 miles 

The Mustang Mach-E is the first out of two Fords on our list. The Mach-E doesn't fit the "sporty" appeal of other past Mustang releases, but underneath, this EV sports a V8 engine still giving you that classic Mustang feel when you put your foot down. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

7/10
Chevrolet Bolt
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Chevrolet Bolt

Units Sold: 38,100

Starting at: $26,500

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 118/127/108 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 260 miles

The Bolt is the smallest vehicle on this list. Don't let this deter you, according to GM, it  was the “number 1 mainstream EV in the Q3 and Q4." Not bad. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

8/10
Hyundai IONIQ 5
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Hyundai IONIQ 5

Units Sold: 21,000

Starting at:  $39,950 

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway:  110/127/94 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 300 miles 

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is probably the most unique-looking vehicle on this list. With a combination of both linear and curvature components, this EV might feel like you're stepping into the future. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

9/10
Volkswagen ID.4
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Volkswagen ID.4

Units Sold: 20,500

Starting at: $38,995 

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 275 miles  

From its practical everyday use to its rich interior, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a high-performing EV with a luxury feel that costs half the amount of other cars in its category. 

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

10/10
Ford F-150 Lightning
(Image credit: Getty Images )

Ford F-150 Lightning

Units Sold: 15,600

Starting at: $38,995 

EPA Fuel Economy combined/city/highway: 107/116/98 MPGe

EPA Range (max): 320 miles 

The F-150 Lightning wasn't the first electric truck to hit the road, but after its reveal in 2021, Ford received over 200,000 reservations. Since then, it has continued to be the top-selling EV truck.

Sponsored Content Dianomi-10 (opens in new tab)

Quincy Williamson
Digital Producer, Kiplinger.com

Quincy is the digital producer at Kiplinger. He joined Kiplinger in May 2021. Before, he worked at Agora Financial - Paradigm Press and was a contributing writer for several other online media publications.

In his current role at Kiplinger, Quincy produces several of our newsletters including Kiplinger Today, Investing Weekly, Tax Tips, Kiplinger’s Special Report, and Closing Bell. At the same time, he writes numerous articles every month. 

Quincy hails from Baltimore, Maryland, and graduated from Towson University with a degree in History. When he’s not working he’s taking his dogs for a walk or fishing. 

Latest