Ford Recalls Nearly 113,000 F-150s: What To Know

An issue with Ford’s Trailer Tow Max Duty package has prompted the automaker to recall nearly 113,000 F-150 vehicles.

The recall affects vehicles in the 2021 to 2023 model years that are equipped with Ford's Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Owners this vehicle can contact Ford customer service with any questions at 1-866-436-7332. You’ll need the recall number, which is 23S65.

“Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power,” the NHTSA said. “Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash.”

Ford has not yet found a remedy for the problem but will send notification letters to editors with instructions to take their vehicles to a local dealer for repair, the NHTSA said. The letters are expected to be mailed on January 29.

This Ford's second recall in as many months. Last month, the automaker recalled about 45,000 vehicles because of faulty door latches, as Kiplinger previously reported .

How to check if your F-150 is being recalled

Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.

You can check for manufacturer recalls of any automotive make and model at the NHTSA website . You can also search for Ford vehicles specifically in the Recall section of its website. You'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.

