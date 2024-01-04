Ford Recalls Nearly 113,000 F-150s: What To Know
Ford is recalling some trucks over issues with a tow package that could increase the risk of a crash.
An issue with Ford’s Trailer Tow Max Duty package has prompted the automaker to recall nearly 113,000 F-150 vehicles.
The recall affects vehicles in the 2021 to 2023 model years that are equipped with Ford's Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Owners this vehicle can contact Ford customer service with any questions at 1-866-436-7332. You’ll need the recall number, which is 23S65.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
“Damaged axle hub splines can result in a vehicle roll away when the vehicle is in park without the parking brake applied, or cause a loss of drive power,” the NHTSA said. “Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash.”
Ford has not yet found a remedy for the problem but will send notification letters to editors with instructions to take their vehicles to a local dealer for repair, the NHTSA said. The letters are expected to be mailed on January 29.
This Ford's second recall in as many months. Last month, the automaker recalled about 45,000 vehicles because of faulty door latches, as Kiplinger previously reported.
How to check if your F-150 is being recalled
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and function issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any automotive make and model at the NHTSA website. You can also search for Ford vehicles specifically in the Recall section of its website. You'll need to enter your vehicle identification number to perform a search.
Are you shopping for a new car?
To make your car last longer, experts advise that you make sure your vehicle gets regular maintenance service. But if you're in the market for a new or used car, there are several considerations that could save you money in the long run.
These include:
- Shop around for car financing and ask about the full range of financing options.
- Consider lower-priced cars with high resale value.
- Consider ordering online to avoid dealership fees.
- Consider an electric vehicle that has tax incentives.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Walgreens Slashes Dividend by Almost Half
walgreens Walgreens' dividend cut puts its membership in the elite Dividend Aristocrats in doubt.
By Dan Burrows Last updated
-
Kansas ‘Food Tax’ Cut: How Much Will You Save?
State Tax Here’s what the Kansas ‘food’ tax decrease could mean for your grocery bills in 2024.
By Katelyn Washington Published
-
Streaming Services Are Scrambling To Keep Your Business — Report
Streaming subscribers are increasingly walking away from pricey services, according to a new report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Insulin Now Available for $35 a Month for Many Americans
Insulin price caps from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi take effect this month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Drugmakers to Hike Prices on 500 Drugs Soon — Report
Big drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a Reuters report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Rising Prices: We're Getting Less For Our Money, Report Finds
Prices are rising even as product packaging is shrinking, a recent report shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Benefits: Why You Might Soon Get Texts About Your Health Insurance
The government is pilot testing a benefits service that uses text messaging to send critical service updates to those who opt in.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health
The list of Medicare Advantage plan partnerships continues to grow with the latest offering from Kroger and Soda Health.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Scams: Sending Checks For The Holidays? You May Want To Reconsider
'Check washing' scams are becoming more common, the Postal Inspection Service says. Here's what to know.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
CFPB Shuts Down Medical Debt Collection Agency Over Several Violations
CFPB shuts down medical collection agency over violations including trying to collect unverified debts.
By Joey Solitro Published