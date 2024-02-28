What to Know About Toyota’s Recall of 381,000 Tacoma Trucks
The recall, Toyota’s fourth in a week, is due to concerns with the rear axle assembly.
Toyota has recalled 381,000 Toyota Tacoma trucks over an issue with welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly.
The recall affects certain model year 2022 and 2023 Tacoma trucks in the U.S.
“Welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly during manufacturing could cause certain retaining nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off, potentially causing a part to separate from the axle,” Toyota said in a statement. “If separation occurs, this can affect vehicle stability and brake performance, increasing the risk of a crash.”
A Toyota dealer will inspect the rear axle assembly and retighten the axle retaining nuts, free of charge, Toyota said. Owners affected by the recall will be notified via letters through the mail by late April, it added.
The carmaker said to contact its Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331 if you have any questions.
Toyota’s fourth recall in a week
The latest recall is Toyota’s fourth in a week and fifth so far this year. The automaker issued three recalls in one day, on February 21, and a "do not drive" advisory over an air bag issue with certain Corolla and RAV4 vehicles on January 25.
|Date of Recall
|Vehicles Affected
|Issue
|February 27
|381,000 vehicles - 2022 to 2023Tacoma trucks
|Welding debris left on the ends of the rear axle assembly
|February 21
|19,000 vehicles - 2023 Toyota Mirai and 2023 to 2024 Lexus LS, LC, ES
|Rearview Image May Not Display
|February 21
|4,000 vehicles - 2023 to 2024 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid
|Head restraints on the rear fold down seats may have poor welds
|February 21
|280,000 vehicles - 2022 to 2024 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia and Lexus LX 600
|Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage
|January 25
|50,000 vehicles - 2003 to 2004 Corolla and Corolla Matrix, and 2004 to 2005 RAV4
|Do not drive advisory over Takata air bag issue
How to check for recalls
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions issues to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.
To check for recalls of any Toyota model, you can also visit the company’s safety recall website.
For both websites, you’ll need to enter your vehicle identification number or license plate information to perform a search.
In addition, nonprofit organization Consumer Reports (CR) provides a guide on car recalls that answers common questions. The guide also includes links such as: CR's car recall tracker; how to write a car safety complaint to the NHTSA; how to make sure the used car you want doesn't need recall work; and how to avoid hidden damage on a used car.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
