Toyota Recalls More than 300,000 Vehicles: What To Know
The carmaker issued three recalls in one day, affecting certain models and years of Mirai, Lexus, Camry, Camry Hybrid, Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus vehicles.
Toyota issued three separate recalls yesterday (February 21) on certain models and model years of Tundra, Sequoia, Lexus, Camry, Camry Hybrid and Mirai vehicles.
The recalls affect a total of more than 300,000 vehicles. Toyota said it will notify owners of involved vehicles for all of the recalls by late April 2024.
The carmakers said an issue with the transmission on certain Tundra, Sequoia and Lexus models prompted a recall of around 280,000 vehicles. The recall involves a malfunction that may cause some cars to continue moving after being placed in neutral, Toyota said in a statement.
"Certain parts of the transmission may not immediately disengage when the vehicle is shifted to the neutral position," Toyota said. "This can allow some engine power to continue to be transferred to the wheels and can allow the vehicle to inadvertently creep forward at a low speed when it is on a flat surface and no brakes are applied, leading to an increased risk of a crash."
Another recall affects around 4,000 Toyota Camry and Camry Hybrid vehicles in the U.S. due to an issue with the back seat head restraint that could deem the car non-compliant with federal safety standards.
Toyota issued a third recall, involving approximately 19,000 Mirai as well as certain 2023-2024 Lexus LS, LC and ES models in North America, Asia and Japan, due to a software issue with the rearview camera.
Vehicles involved in the recalls
Certain vehicle models and model years are involved in the three recalls including:
- 2022-2024 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid
- 2023-2024 Sequoia
- 2022-2024 Lexus LX 600
- 2023-2024 Camry and Camry Hybrid
- 2023 Mirai
- 2023-2024 Lexus LS
- 2023-2024 Lexus LC
- 2023-2024 Lexus ES
The latest action follows Toyota's recall of 50,000 vehicles over air bag issues. Certain Corollas and RAV4s equipped with airbags were involved in this recall, which was issued with a "Do Not Drive" advisory.
Toyota urged drivers in the advisory to contact a dealer and not drive until a repair has been conducted. The dealer can provide several free repair options including sending a mobile repair to the vehicle's location, towing the vehicle to a dealership or pickup and delivery, Toyota said.
How to check for a recall
Vehicle recalls are common. Manufacturers regularly monitor car safety and functions to alert drivers of necessary repairs.
You can check for manufacturer recalls of any models at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.
To check for recalls of any Toyota model, you can also visit the company’s safety recall website.
