How to Get HBO Max for $2.99 with Hulu This Black Friday

Black Friday streaming deals are rolling out fast, and Hulu is once again jumping ahead of the pack.

Starting November 25, Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max with Ads for only $2.99 per month for 12 months. Considering the standard HBO Max price is $10.99 per month, this limited-time offer unlocks a full year of TV and blockbuster movies at a fraction of the usual rate.

Whether you’ve been waiting to catch originals, revisit holiday classics or binge this year’s new releases, Hulu’s HBO Max Black Friday deal makes premium streaming more affordable than ever.

Why the HBO Max add-on is a good deal

Hulu’s Black Friday promotion brings the HBO Max with Ads add-on down to $2.99 per month for 12 months, compared with the regular $10.99 monthly price for the Basic with Ads plan. The savings last a full year, and once the promotional period ends, the add-on returns to standard pricing.

To claim the offer, you must already be subscribed to one of Hulu’s eligible plans. That includes Hulu’s standalone ad-supported plan, Hulu + Live TV and Hulu’s Trio bundle.

The deal runs from November 25 through December 1, and once it expires, the add-on returns to standard pricing. If you’ve been thinking about trying HBO Max or expanding your current Hulu lineup, this is one of the most aggressive discounts Hulu offers all year.

Who can add HBO Max to Hulu for $2.99

The deal is open to new and existing Hulu subscribers on eligible plans who don’t currently have the HBO Max add-on. As long as you’re using Hulu’s ad-supported standalone plan, Hulu + Live TV or the Trio bundle, you can add HBO Max at the promotional rate.

Duo subscribers and those on ineligible legacy plans will need to switch to a qualifying plan if they want to redeem the offer.

Once added, subscribers can enjoy HBO Max’s wide catalog of acclaimed originals and premium series, including new titles like IT: Welcome to Derry, The Pitt and recent releases such as The Conjuring: Last Rites.

How to add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription

Adding HBO Max is simple. Log in to your Hulu account, go to “Account,” then choose “Manage Add-Ons.” Select HBO Max (with Ads) and confirm the update.

Hulu will handle billing for both your main subscription and the add-on, making it a seamless upgrade.

To access HBO Max titles, download the HBO Max app, choose “Sign in with a provider,” select Hulu and log in using your Hulu credentials.

You’ll be able to stream select HBO programming directly through Hulu while accessing the full HBO Max library through the app.

There’s no long-term commitment, and you can cancel at any time through your Hulu account.

What you can watch with the HBO Max add-on

HBO Max brings a substantial entertainment library to Hulu, from timeless holiday movies to genre-defining originals. The platform’s mix of series, documentaries and new titles makes it one of the most robust catalogs available.

Whether you're rewatching yearly favorites or introducing holiday classics to someone new, HBO Max offers a wide selection to kick off the season.

What’s new on HBO Max in December

HBO Max adds new titles monthly, including documentaries, comedy specials and a sequel to a beloved cult classic.

Here are a few highlights:

December 4

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley — A documentary exploring the life, music and legacy of Jeff Buckley.

December 12

Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh — A stand-up special from “Saturday Night Live” cast member Sarah Sherman.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues — A follow-up to the iconic mockumentary that reunites the original fictional heavy-metal band.