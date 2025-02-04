What's Going on With New Jersey Property Tax Programs?

For the first time, New Jersey has streamlined the process for property tax relief. Programs ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ offer eligible homeowners (and sometimes renters) savings in property taxes. The combined application is called PAS-1.

“This new one-stop application will make it simpler for residents to apply for the property tax relief benefits they’re entitled to,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio in a press release .

Last year, over $2.2 billion in property tax relief was paid out, and that number is expected to increase with the new program, Stay NJ.

So how do you apply for New Jersey property tax relief? And what do the PAS-1 application and Stay NJ have to offer? Read on.

NJ tax relief for ‘Senior Freeze’ and ANCHOR programs

New Jersey’s “Senior Freeze” and ANCHOR programs are open for eligible residents, including those 65 or older, homeowners with disabilities, and mobile homeowners.

While the NJ “Senior Freeze” reimburses eligible New Jersey residents for property tax increases, ANCHOR is a tax rebate paid to New Jersey-eligible residents. Both programs calculate how much you receive based on income.

For the tax year 2024, there are also new eligibility standards for NJ ANCHOR and “Senior Freeze” programs:

Eligible ANCHOR homeowners will no longer be required to have an Identification Number and PIN to file for benefits.

“Senior Freeze” recipients must have had $168,268 or less in total annual income to qualify.

Also, “Senior Freeze” recipients are no longer required to provide proof of property taxes paid when applying, which may make this year’s application a bit easier for many people.

New Jersey STAY NJ application

Stay NJ is a new property tax relief program designed to help eligible New Jersey homeowners.

Here are some more details about how to save on property taxes with Stay NJ:

Eligible homeowners must be 65 and older to qualify (mobile homeowners are not eligible).

You must have owned and lived in your home for 12 months of the tax year.

Your income must be below $500,000.

The program reimburses you for 50% on up to $13,000 of your property tax bill (said in another way, the benefit cap is $6,500).

The deadline to file is October 31, 2025. Eligible recipients apply via the PAS-1 application. Stay NJ benefits are calculated after ANCHOR and Freeze benefits are determined.

PAS-1: How to apply for the NJ property tax freeze program

The new process for applying to New Jersey’s property tax relief programs is to fill out a “PAS-1” application . This replaces the separate applications for “Senior Freeze” and ANCHOR programs for many applicants (more on that below). PAS-1 also introduces the new Stay NJ program.

Here are some tips for how you may apply for property tax relief with PAS-1:

The state will mail out application information for PAS-1 by early March 2025.

Eligible applicants file a single PAS-1 application for all property tax relief (ANCHOR, “Senior Freeze,” Stay NJ).

Applications can be mailed in.

Or, applicants can file online starting mid-February.

starting mid-February. The deadline to apply for PAS-1 is October 31, 2025.

However, if you are under 65 and not receiving Social Security Disability benefits, do not complete PAS-1. You will need to apply for ANCHOR in the summer of 2025.

Do I need to file a PAS-1 if I’ve completed a separate application before?

Some homeowners and renters may be confused about the New Jersey property tax relief process. Below are some helpful tips for PAS-1 applicants:

If you have received ANCHOR benefits in the past, you will receive a letter this summer confirming automatic eligibility. Typically, this means you do not need to file a new application to receive ANCHOR.

But if you haven’t filled out an ANCHOR application before, the state may mail you an application to apply.

If you meet eligibility requirements for the other property tax relief programs, you should fill out a new PAS-1 application. This will help you receive the maximum benefit for property tax relief (“Senior Freeze,” ANCHOR, and Stay NJ).

Payments related to PAS-1 are expected to roll out as early as July 2025. A letter from the Division of Taxation will be sent out in late 2025 detailing the property tax relief benefits amounts you received for each program.