Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar on Apple Buyback News, Jobs Data

The main indexes rallied hard to end the week thanks to Apple's $110 billion stock repurchase plan and a big April payrolls miss.

Apple logo seen on storefront
(Image credit: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Karee Venema
By Karee Venema
published

Stocks jumped out of the gate Friday and never looked back. Sentiment got a major lift thanks to a positive reaction to Apple's (AAPL) quarterly earnings report and a bad-news-is-good-news jobs report. 

The excitement got started late Thursday when Apple reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its fiscal second quarter. The iPhone maker also unveiled a record $110 billion stock buyback program and its 12th straight annual dividend hike.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Topics
S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Karee Venema
Karee Venema
Senior Investing Editor, Kiplinger.com

With over a decade of experience writing about the stock market, Karee Venema is the senior investing editor at Kiplinger.com. She joined the publication in April 2021 after 10 years of working as an investing writer and columnist at Schaeffer's Investment Research. In her previous role, Karee focused primarily on options trading, as well as technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8