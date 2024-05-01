How the Biden Marijuana Shift Could Impact Tax
A pending Biden administration marijuana rule change could help some cannabis businesses lower their tax.
In a significant shift in United States drug policy and regulation, the Biden administration is planning to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The proposed reclassification, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), acknowledges the medical benefits of cannabis and its lower potential for abuse compared to other controlled substances.
The White House Office of Management and Budget is currently reviewing this proposal. If approved, marijuana will be moved from being a Schedule I drug, alongside substances like LSD and heroin, down to a Schedule III classificaiton.
- However, this does not mean that marijuana will become legal for recreational use nationwide.
- Instead, the move would facilitate research and recognize the evolving acceptance of cannabis in the U.S.
Of course, this decision has its critics, but it's worth noting that the change would also impact federal income tax breaks for many cannabis businesses.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Biden on marijuana reclassification
Under federal law, marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, making it illegal to grow, transport, or sell. The Biden proposal would reclassify the substance to Schedule III alongside substances like steroids.
Some critics express concerns about potential side effects and marijuana purportedly being a "gateway drug." Proponents argue that rescheduling marijuana is a step in the right direction, emphasizing the need to align federal policy with the growing acceptance and legalization of cannabis at the state level.
President Biden initially called for a review of federal marijuana laws a couple of years ago, a move paired with efforts to pardon individuals convicted of marijuana possession offenses. Meanwhile, 38 states and the District of Columbia have approved marijuana for medical use. Close to half of U.S. states have approved recreational use.
Cannabis rescheduling 280E tax
Lessening federal regulations concerning marijuana could reduce the tax burden on cannabis businesses. That’s because a significant tax provision cannabis operators in the U.S. deal with is Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code.
Section 280E restricts cannabis businesses from claiming tax credits and deductions for expenses incurred in their business operations. Businesses cannot deduct expenses associated with the "trafficking" of Schedule I or II substances.
Consequently, Section 280E disallows deductions for many ordinary business expenses of cannabis businesses, like rent and employee compensation, when calculating federal taxable income. This limitation can result in higher tax bills for those businesses. Data show that in 2022, marijuana businesses paid nearly $2 billion more in federal taxes compared to “ordinary businesses.”
State cannabis tax
However, some states have taken steps to alleviate this burden by decoupling from 280E. This means cannabis businesses operating in certain states can deduct certain business expenses on state tax returns.
- For example, Virginia, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Maryland are recent states that have excluded IRC 280E from their tax codes.
- But, according to the cannabis advocacy organization the Marijuana Policy Project, several other states, including but not limited to California, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, and Oregon, have eased state tax restrictions related to 280E.
It’s important to note that not all states have implemented decoupling measures. So, without the DEA marijuana reclassification change, cannabis businesses in those states would remain subject to the full impact of Section 280E on federal and state tax bills.
Biden marijuana proposal: Bottom line
As the DEA moves forward with the regulatory process, which could take some time, stakeholders should monitor any developments.
In the meantime, cannabis businesses should continue to navigate Section 280E, seeking guidance from qualified tax professionals to optimize tax strategies and ensure compliance with applicable and evolving regulations.
Related
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
CVS Stock Plunges as Medicare Advantage Costs Spike
CVS Health came up short of Q1 earnings estimates and slashed its full-year outlook as medical costs surged. Here's what you need to know.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
The Critical Advantage of Early Year Tax Planning for Businesses
Tax planning is an essential part of managing a business that should be done year-round rather than just at the end of the year.
By Stephen Nalley Published
-
Georgia Has a New 2024 Income Tax Rate
Tax Cuts Georgians now have a tax package containing income tax cuts, childcare relief, and potential property tax caps.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
'Instant' EV Tax Credits Are a Hit: $580M Paid This Year
EV Credits Claiming federal electric vehicle tax credits at the point of sale is a new and popular option in 2024.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Retirees Face Significant Tax Bills Due to Fraud
Fraud A new report sheds light on how older adult scam victims end up with big tax bills and lost retirement savings.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Tax Day: Is the Post Office Open Late?
Tax Filing Tax Day means some people need to mail their federal income tax returns.
By Kelley R. Taylor Published
-
High Earners: Beware of These Illegal Schemes to Lower Taxes
Tax Schemes The IRS says high-income filers are targets for several illegal tax schemes.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Mailing Your Tax Return This Year? What to Know Before You Do
Tax Filing There are plenty of reasons not to mail your tax return this year, but here’s what you should know if you are.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
A Bunch of IRS Tax Deductions and Credits You Need to Know
Tax Breaks Lowering your taxable income is the key to paying less to the IRS. Several federal tax credits and deductions can help.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
IRS Warning: Beware of Smishing and 'Helper' Tax Scams
Scams Tax season is a time to look out for email and text message scams.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated