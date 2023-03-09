Biden Calls for Doubling of Capital Gains Tax Rate
President Biden wants to increase the capital gains tax rate and the Medicare tax rate to have wealthy people pay a “fairer” share of taxes.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
President Biden’s FY 2024 budget—released today—proposes several tax changes aimed at wealthier taxpayers. Among the tax proposals, which will likely stall in a divided Congress, are notable tax rate increases for Medicare, and capital gains. Biden is also proposing a minimum tax on billionaires. The White House says that the President's budget reduces deficits by nearly $3 trillion over ten years.
Biden Capital Gains Tax Rate
Capital gains are essentially the profit you make from selling or trading a "capital asset." The tax rates that apply to a particular capital gain (i.e., capital gains tax rates) depend on the type of asset involved, your taxable income, and how long you held the property before it was sold.
Currently, the capital gains tax rate for long term capital gains (assets held for more than one year) is at most 20%. Biden’s budget proposal would nearly double that rate to 39.6%. That proposed capital gains tax rate increase would, under Biden’s proposal, apply to investors who make at least one million dollars a year.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Medicare Tax Rate Proposed Increase
To help shore up Medicare, President Biden is proposing a tax increase for people making more than $400,000 a year. That income threshold would be based on wages, salary, and capital gains.
In a New York Times op-ed published just ahead of the administration’s budget proposal release, President Biden described Medicare as a “rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.”
According to federal data, more than 60 million people use Medicare, which provides health incurance for people over age 65. The number of people using Medicare is expected to grow, which has caused concern over the long-term viability of Medicare and other programs like Social Security.
Biden proposes to increase the Medicare tax rate to 5% from the current 3.8%. The goal of the increased tax rate would be to extend the solvency for the Medicare program. Tax Policy Center data suggest that Biden's proposed Medicare tax rate increase could bring in $117 billion in tax revenues to bolster the program. However, like the capital gains tax proposal, the Medicare tax rate increase is not likely to find enough support to pass, given Congressional divides.
Top Income Tax Rate Increase: Biden Budget
In addition to proposed increases for capital gains and Medicare tax rates, President Biden wants to increase the top income tax rate for wealthier taxpayers. Under Biden’s budget proposal, taxpayers making $400,000 would be taxed at a top rate of 39.6%. The current top tax rate, which is tied to inflation adjusted tax brackets, is 37%. The proposed tax rate change would be a reversal of the so-called Trump tax cuts.
Note: The Biden budget is merely a proposal that given the state of play on the Hill is not likely to gain sufficient Congressional support to pass. So, the seven tax rates that you are familiar with for the 2022 tax year, i.e., 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%, apply for 2023. (The income tax brackets associated with those rates are adjusted yearly for inflation).
Billionaire Minimum Tax Proposal
President Biden also wants to impose a minimum tax on billionaires. Some of the rationale behind this “wealth tax” is that wealthier taxpayers are often able to shield a good portion of their income from tax. That’s partly because the wealthy usually grow their wealth through investments, which are taxed at lower rates than earned income. Earned income (which includes wages and salaries) is typically the main source of money for lower-and-middle-income taxpayers.
The billionaire tax in Biden’s budget proposal would be a minimum of 25% for households with net worth exceeding $100 million. For comparison, the wealthiest taxpayers in America reportedly pay an average 8% tax rate, so President Biden is essentially proposing about a 17% tax increase for the wealthiest taxpayers.
Note: Several states have proposed so-called "wealth taxes" and Massachusetts enacted a "millionaires tax" this year.
Biden’s budget also proposes restoring the corporate tax rate to 28%, which is currently 21% because of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
With more than 20 years' experience as an in-house legal counsel and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
-
-
When Is the Next Fed Meeting?
Investors, savers and consumers can expect another interest rate hike at the next Fed meeting.
By Dan Burrows • Published
-
The 5 Safest Cities in the U.S. 2023
Places to live These are the top five safest cities in the U.S., compared to 200 of the largest U.S. cities.
By Erin Bendig • Published
-
Biden Wants a Wealth Tax: Should Billionaires Pay More?
Debate over how much tax billionaires and millionaires should pay is heating up given the wealth tax in President Biden’s budget proposal.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
SECURE 2.0 Act Changes 401(k), IRA, Roth, Other Retirement Plan Rules
The SECURE 2.0 Act makes significant changes to retirement savings plans. Here's what you need to know.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Student Loan Forgiveness Blocked For Now Due to Court Rulings
Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program is on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
Wash Sales, Capital Gains, State Taxes: Tax Traps Investors Need to Avoid
Investors also need to beware of rules about taxes on mutual fund dividends, mutual fund investments and net investment income.
By Joy Taylor • Last updated
-
Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible
student loans Since President Biden announced student loan debt relief, there has been a lot of talk about student loan refunds, which surprisingly have been around for a little while.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Are I Bonds Taxable? 10 Common Situations
taxes Series I bonds are a popular investment that can also help you save on taxes, but the federal income tax consequences can be complex.
By Joy Taylor • Last updated
-
Forgiven Student Loan Debt Will Be Tax-Free
Coronavirus and Your Money President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package lays the groundwork to forgive some student loan debt.
By Emma Patch • Published
-
Democrats Will Get to Taxes and Health Care Soon Enough -- What It Will Mean for Your Pocketbook
Politics With President Joe Biden in the White House and a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, Democrats have a clearer path to enact their agenda.
By Lisa Gerstner • Published