Jobs Growth Slows in April: What the Experts Are Saying

Slower jobs growth and easing wage pressures are good news for rate cuts.

Jobs growth slowed markedly in April and wage pressures eased. That's just the sort of bad-news-is-good news labor data the Federal Reserve wants to see if it's to begin cutting interest sometime later this year, experts say.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 175,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, or the smallest gain in six months. Economists were looking for the addition of about 240,000 jobs. Keep in mind that the economy has added an average of 242,000 new positions a month over the past 12 months.

