Modest Slowing on Jobs Won’t Deter the Fed (Yet)
In the numbers: an indication that some sectors (restaurants, construction) are feeling the economy's hiccups more than others.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Kiplinger's Economic Outlooks are written by the staff of our weekly Kiplinger Letter and are unavailable elsewhere. Click here for a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or for more information.
The labor market is still strong, with 261,000 jobs added in October, but it is definitely slowing. Expect job gains to diminish to less than 200,000 sometime after the turn of the year. The unemployment rate increased to 3.7%. Job growth in food services almost came to a halt. This sector is more sensitive to changes in consumer spending than most. Interest rate hikes are slowing hiring in construction. A decline in warehousing employment indicates that the surge in retail goods is diminishing after working its way through the distribution system.
Wage growth has been easing, especially among blue collar and production workers. Wage growth in this group peaked at 6.8% back in March, and has slowed to 5.5%. It is expected that it will slow further to 4% by mid-year 2023.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The modest slowdown will not be enough to get the Federal Reserve to change its mind about interest rate hikes, but it sets the stage for an easing at the next Fed policy meeting on Dec. 15 if improvement is seen in the Nov. 10 and Dec. 13 consumer price index reports and continued slowing in the next jobs report released on December 2. At the moment, odds are a coin flip between whether the Fed continues its three-quarter point rate hikes or eases to a half-point hike.
-
-
What's the Standard Deduction for 2022 vs. 2023?
Tax Breaks Most Americans claim the standard deduction on their federal tax return instead of itemized deductions. How much can you claim on your 2022 and 2023 returns?
By Rocky Mengle • Published
-
This Week in Cannabis Investing: Leafly Says Pot is More Valuable Than Potatoes
Legal cannabis now is a $5-billion market, and the sixth most valuable American crop.
By Morgan Paxhia • Published
-
Interest Rates Likely to Continue Climbing
Economic Forecasts Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted that future interest-rate hikes might be smaller, but rates may ultimately reach a point higher than Wall Street wanted to hear.
By David Payne • Published
-
Inflation Keeps Retail Shoppers Skittish
Economic Forecasts Shoppers are still spending, but they’re growing more cautious as inflation squeezes budgets and recession worries mount.
By David Payne • Published
-
Home-Price Gains Continue to Slow
Economic Forecasts New home sales, existing home sales and single-family housing starts will all slow in 2022. Multi-family starts are a bright spot.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Last updated
-
Will Home Prices Keep Rising?
Economic Forecasts Kiplinger’s latest forecast on housing starts and home sales.
By Rodrigo Sermeño • Published
-
The Most Expensive Natural Disasters in U.S. History
Economic Forecasts Wind, water, fire and drought have all wreaked havoc on the United States. What’s been the worst?
By David Muhlbaum • Last updated
-
PODCAST: Is a Recession Coming?
Smart Buying With a lot of recession talk out there, we might just talk ourselves into one. We take that risk with Jim Patterson of The Kiplinger Letter. Also, dollar stores: deal or no deal?
By David Muhlbaum • Published
-
Stick With Your Plan
Financial Planning Timing the market is nearly impossible. The worst thing you can do is sell stocks when prices are tumbling.
By Mark Solheim • Published
-
There's No Vaccine Against Inflation
Economic Forecasts Prices should ease in 2022, but inflation will remain above the levels of recent years.
By Sandra Block • Published