To Raise Prices or Not to Raise Prices: Tariff Tips for Small Businesses
Small businesses are making critical decisions. Should they pass on higher costs due to tariffs, or would that only cost them more in lost customers?
Tariffs have put businesses and the customers they serve in a bind.
In May 2025, 61% of midsize businesses and 59% of small businesses said tariffs would negatively affect them — up from 51% and 54% two months earlier, according to a survey by Bredin.
Concerns about operating costs are rising: 74% of midsize businesses and 72% of small businesses now say tariffs will increase their costs.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
When tariffs were first announced, many small-business owners scrambled to make fast, high-stakes decisions. Some rushed to stockpile inventory before price hikes took effect. Others froze large orders to avoid overcommitting amid uncertainty and/or reevaluated suppliers.
Many began diversifying their supply chains, sourcing from new countries or vendors and reevaluating whether to manufacture in-house or continue outsourcing.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
These choices, often made under pressure, continue to evolve as businesses weigh cost, control and customer expectations in a volatile trade environment.
Beyond individual businesses
The ripple effects extend beyond individual businesses. As small firms scrambled to adjust, some began pulling back on capital investments, delaying equipment upgrades, hiring plans or expansion efforts.
Others, like at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, took the opportunity to innovate, jumping at a chance to outpace competitors.
For example, a New York-based wholesaler of high-end tableware sources 100% of its inventory from the EU. The company decided to accelerate purchases earlier in 2025 in anticipation of increased tariffs.
Due to the uncertainty of tariff levels, the company postponed pricing increases to its customers until tariff levels were better defined.
As a result, it had to absorb pressures on profit margins by postponing expansion plans and incremental hiring.
A Brooklyn-based terrarium business that sources a significant portion of its glass containers from China decided to import a larger quantity of supplies earlier in the year to secure inventory at current prices and to get ahead of increased tariffs.
Due to uncertainty around future tariffs, it postponed raising prices for customers until the situation became clearer.
The company absorbed cost pressures by reinvesting profits into inventory, anticipating that the tariffs on imported goods could significantly affect their prices.
By ordering a larger quantity of supplies in advance, they aimed to secure their inventory at current prices and avoid the immediate impact of the tariff changes.
Consumer confidence affected
Rising prices and uncertainty have started to weigh on consumer confidence, especially in discretionary retail. These broader shifts are reshaping not just how businesses operate, but how customers spend.
So, should small businesses absorb higher product costs, or pass them on to customers?
For business owners, here's what to keep in mind.
If absorbing the costs:
Steady prices protect customer loyalty, especially when shoppers are already feeling stretched. Conversely, sudden price jumps might drive customers to competitors.
This may be an opportunity to trim expenses behind the scenes — from renegotiating supplier contracts to cutting non-essentials — to maintain healthy profit margins. Some steps to consider:
- Cash-flow tools are more than just a helping hand. They'll show projections for different pricing options (both purchase and sales) in addition to helping consider whether financing might bridge the gap during a transitionary period.
- For some businesses, uncertainty is a force function for innovation. Be intentional with decision-making about sourcing, product mix, operations and even branding without disrupting the customer experience.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Steps to consider if passing costs on to customers:
Signal transparency by communicating the "why" behind price changes — many customers understand the impact of global trade shifts. Trust between consumers and businesses (especially small businesses) is not to be underestimated.
Maintain healthy margins to ensure the business can continue investing in people, inventory and innovation. Saving money and keeping margins wide is not the only way to ensure business continuity.
Segment pricing strategies — some products or customer groups may be more tolerant of increases than others.
Reinforce value through service, quality or local sourcing to justify the higher price point.
As small businesses wrestle with whether to eat rising costs or raise prices, the ripple effects will shape what we pay, what's on the shelves and how confident business owners feel about the future.
Related Content
- xxx
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Mark Valentino is President and Head of Business Banking at Citizens. Under his leadership, the Business Banking team brings comprehensive advice and solutions to help small businesses operate at every stage of their journey. Mark rejoined Citizens in October 2023 after leading a privately owned healthcare provider in Southern California. During that time, including his role as CEO of LA Downtown Medical Center, he dedicated his energy and efforts to expanding mental health access to the underserved communities of greater Los Angeles.
-
-
The Upscale Upgrades Coming to a Country Club Near You
Young country club members expect more from their fees than access to a golf course. From teen rec rooms to red-light therapy, this is how clubs are upgrading.
-
I claimed Social Security six months ago at 62, but my checks are too small. What are my options?
We asked financial experts for advice.
-
Five Retirement Planning Traps You Can't Afford to Fall Into, From a Wealth Adviser
To help ensure you reach your savings goals and enjoy financial security in your golden years, be aware of these common pitfalls. The key is to be proactive, informed and flexible.
-
Your 401(k) Can Now Include Alternative Assets, But Should It? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
Many employer-sponsored plans offer limited investment options, which can stunt growth. But participants considering alternatives might need some sound advice to get the most from their accounts.
-
Will Taxes Shred Your 401(k) or IRA During Your Retirement? It's Very Likely
Conventional wisdom dictates that you save in a 401(k) now and pay taxes later, but turning that rule on its head could leave you far better off. A financial planner explains why.
-
More Retirees Are Renting: Should You? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
In some ways, renting is cheaper, more flexible and easier, but unless you understand the implications for your taxes and health costs, it might not be for you.
-
Dow Dives 878 Points on Trump's China Warning: Stock Market Today
The main indexes erased early gains after President Trump said China is becoming "hostile" and threatened to cancel a meeting with President Xi.
-
I'm a Real Estate Investing Pro: This 1031 Exchange Strategy Can Triple Your Cash Flow
Savvy investors can use 1031 exchanges to unlock value by moving capital across markets in a play called geographic arbitrage. These tax implications can make or break the strategy.
-
I'm an Insurance Pro: Everyone Needs to Prepare for Earthquakes, Even if You Don't Live Near a Fault Line
Here are my tips for what to do before, during and after an earthquake. The more prepared you are, the more you'll be able to keep your wits about you if it happens.
-
Stocks Retreat as Shutdown Continues: Stock Market Today
While the main indexes closed lower today, Delta and PepsiCo gained ground on encouraging earnings reports.